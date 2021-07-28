Lucinda Strafford’s ‘Boyfriend’ Posts Video Of Her Dog As They Prepare To Reunite After Love Island

28 July 2021, 10:58 | Updated: 28 July 2021, 12:07

Lucinda Strafford's ex is looking after her dog until she gets home
Lucinda Strafford's ex is looking after her dog until she gets home. Picture: Aaron Connolly/Instagram / Lucinda Strafford/Instagram / ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lucinda Strafford’s ‘boyfriend’ Aaron Connolly reportedly looked after her dog while she was in Love Island.

Lucinda Strafford was rumoured to be still in a relationship with her ex Aaron Connolly when she entered the Love Island villa.

Premier League footballer Aaron reportedly looked after Lucinda’s dog in the home they previously shared while she coupled up with different boys in Mallorca.

Love Island Rich List: Which Contestants Are Millionaires & Have Made The Most Money?

Earlier this week she arrived back in the UK alongside Aaron Francis, who she’d been coupled up with for a few days before they were dumped from the island.

Lucinda's 'boyfriend' looked after her dog while she was in Love Island
Lucinda's 'boyfriend' looked after her dog while she was in Love Island. Picture: Aaron Connolly/Instagram

At the time, her ex posted a photo of her beloved dog looking out the window, joking he’d seen a “10/10.”

They’ll no doubt reunite soon so she can get her dog back.

While the fashion boutique owner was in the villa it was reported she’d never actually split from her ex and they’d secretly stayed as a couple while she embark on her Love Island journey.

An insider said at the time: “Lucinda and Aaron reconciled before she went on Love Island.

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis were dumped from the villa days after getting together
Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis were dumped from the villa days after getting together. Picture: ITV2
Lucinda Strafford may reunite with her ex to get her beloved pup back
Lucinda Strafford may reunite with her ex to get her beloved pup back. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram
Lucinda Strafford with her dog as a puppy
Lucinda Strafford with her dog as a puppy. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

“It was meant to be a big secret because there are strict rules about it.

“No one wants to watch a dating show where the stars are really pining for lovers back home.

“Aaron was only too happy looking after Lucinda’s dog. It makes him feel like they are still the couple they are.”

The couple apparently split earlier this year but they reportedly secretly reunited before she flew to Mallorca.

