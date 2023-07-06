Love Island Feud Ignites Off-Air As Tyrique’s Best Friend Toby Weights In On Ella Re-Coupling

6 July 2023, 10:53 | Updated: 6 July 2023, 11:33

Tyrique furiously ends things with Ella after she comes back with Ouzy

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Former Love Island contestant Toby Aromolaran has shared his thoughts on Ella Thomas re-coupling after Casa Amor, leaving his best friend Tyrique Hyde single.

Love Island series 10 saw one of the most dramatic re-couplings yet after Ella Thomas decided to re-couple with Ouzy See after meeting him in Casa Amor, leaving Tyrique Hyde single.

The situation divided fans online, with some disapproving of her decision as she and Tyrique decided to ‘close things off’ just days before Casa Amor, leading Tyrique to stay loyal to Ella.

However, others agreed with her decision, suggesting that she didn’t have a chance to explore connections as Tyrique did in the main villa.

Tyrique Hyde was left single after Ella Thomas re-coupled during Casa Amor
Tyrique Hyde was left single after Ella Thomas re-coupled during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Toby Aromolaran is best friends with Tyrique Hyde
Love Island's Toby Aromolaran is best friends with Tyrique Hyde. Picture: ITV2

One particular opinion that has been picked up online is Toby Aromolaran’s as he not only appeared on the show in series 7, but is best friends with Tyrique on the outside.

Weighing in on the situation ahead of the re-coupling, Toby hinted at a feud after he tweeted: "Respectfully ella just come back with ouzy,” before adding, "Because Tyrique needs to be freed!"

During the re-coupling, Toby shared his response to how things went down between Ella and Tyrique.

Ella Thomas brought back Ouzy See from Casa Amor
Ella Thomas brought back Ouzy See from Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Tweeting what Tyrique had said, Toby penned: “‘You was never mine, it was just my turn’,” adding, “Omds no way [sic].”

Amid the re-coupling, Ella went on to say that her choice to re-couple with Ouzy didn’t mean she saw an end to her romance with Ty.

However, the footballer quickly shut down her hopes of rekindling their romance as he assured her they were over in a very dramatic turn of events.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

