Love Island stars break silence following terrifying car crash on way to festival

Love Island star Elma Pazar responds after car crash on way to festival. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Elma Pazar, Olivia Hawkins, Kaz Crossley and a number of other reality TV stars were recently involved in a scary car crash on route to Creamfields festival.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island stars Elma Pazar and Olivia Hawkins have opened up about the terrifying car crash that took place on route to Creamfields festival this past weekend (Aug 24).

Travelling in a limo to the music festival, Elma and Olivia were joined by former Love Island star Kaz Crossley, TOWIE star Dani Imbert, and MAFS UK's Adrienne Naylor and Hannah Norburn.

The girls were travelling to Cheshire when disaster struck, after a car came out of no where and crashed into them, which caused them to be flung across the limo. Luckily everyone was okay, but several people sought out medical assistance, after being left with back and neck pain.

Dani Imbert, Elma Pazar and Kaz Crossley pictured before the accident. Picture: Instagram

A source told tabloids: “The girls were all excited for a day at the festival then out of the blue another car crashed into the limo. They were flung across the limo and left with bruises and back and neck pain and the other driver was OK.

“They were all checked out and given the go ahead to party but needless to say they were all shaken up by the incident and will be taking medical advice to look out for any repercussions.”

A few days after the crash, Elma posted an Instagram story to reassure worried fans about her wellbeing, she wrote: "Thank you to everyone that messaged regarding the accident. I'm ok, whiplashed and some bruising. Thankfully that's all it is."

Elma posted an Instagram story to reassure worried fans. Picture: Instagram

Former Love Island star Olivia, who was also in the limo, shared online that she received an outpouring of love and support from fans, however she sadly received a few insensitive comments about the accident.

Speaking out about those comments, she posted an Instagram story that said: "l ignore a lot and wasn't planning to address the car accident but after seeing some vile, insensitive comments online, I feel it's important to say... I'm okay and no one deserves that!"

In another story, Olivia shared she left the festival early and went home to be with family, as she felt "shaken up by it all".

Elma and Sammy coupled up in Love Island: All Stars series 2. Picture: YouTube

Sadly, Elma has been having a rough time recently, having recently split with former Love Island star Sammy Roots. The duo initially met on The Only Way Is Essex, but decided not to explore their romantic connection because of their nine year age gap.

It was only until they were both on Love Island: All Stars series 2, they decided to finally give things a go. They ended up finishing in fifth place, losing to winners Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman.

On TOWIE, Elma said she felt their romance had "fizzled out", as Sammy had become too "comfortable" in the relationship. Opening up on the breakup, she said: "I just feel like I want to be wooed... I don't want to tell anyone how to be in a relationship, I just want it to happen."

Read more Love Island here: