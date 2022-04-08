Love Island’s Siânnise Fudge Jokes About Why She’s Not Dating Again After Split From Luke T

By Capital FM

Love Island star Siânnise Fudge poked fun at her dating life on TikTok, blaming ‘men’ for her reason for staying single.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2020 star Siânnise Fudge and boyfriend Luke Trotman split last year, and the Bristol-born fashion influencer just gave a low-key update on her romantic life.

In a tongue-in-cheek TikTok blaming ‘men’ for the reason she’s not dating, Siânnise mimed along to the sound poking fun at why some people choose stay single.

Ellie Brown From Love Island Looks Unrecognisable Four Years On From The Show

In response to the question: “What’s the number one thing holding you back from dating again?” Siannise mouthed along to: “As a heterosexual female I think we can all agree the number one reason we’re not dating is… men.”

Siânnise Fudge joked about why she's not dating on TikTok. Picture: Siânnise Fudge/Instagram

Siânnise Fudge and Luke T split in 2021. Picture: Siânnise Fudge/Instagram

Hours later Siânnise also took to Instagram Stories to check in with her fans, revealing she’s ‘in a better place’ after ‘struggling to get off the sofa’ last week.

She said to her 1.7 million followers: “I’m feeling very blessed at the moment. I’m very lucky to have an amazing community on here. If you’re going through a bit of a s***t time at the moment, you’re feeling really rubbish like I was last week. You can come out of it It’s all about the mindset, the way that you think.

“Last week I struggled to get off the sofa because I just hated everything but I’ve turned it around this week and I feel so much better for it.”

In December Siânnise’s Love Island boyfriend Luke T was spotted seemingly moving out of the flat they shared together, following reports they’d split the month prior amid ‘a hard couple of weeks’.

Siânnise Fudge said she had a tough week last week. Picture: Siânnise Fudge/Instagram

Siânnise Fudge and Luke T met on Love Island's winter series in 2020. Picture: ITV

Siânnise Fudge briefly dated model Chris Beviere. Picture: Chris Beviere/Instagram

Neither Siânnise or Luke are yet to publicly comment on why they broke up, but in February it seemed the 27-year-old had moved on with model Chris Beviere.

At the time, Luke ‘liked’ a post Siânnise and Chris dating, appearing to confirm she was in a new relationship.

However, weeks later in March she revealed she was single.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital