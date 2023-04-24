Love Island’s Ron Hall Gets Candid About Feeling ‘Unemployed’ After Finding Fame

Ron Hall admits he almost feels unemployed after leaving Love Island

By Capital FM

Ron Hall has opened up about his ‘new life’ since finding fame on Love Island.

After Ron Hall came in second place on Winter Love Island earlier this year with girlfriend Lana Jenkins, the former contestant admitted that life has changed since leaving the villa.

Speaking about his new-found fame, the 25-year-old got candid about life after quitting his job as a financial advisor and moving to content creation full-time.

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows Reveals She And Ex Toby Aromolaran Almost Appeared On This Year’s Series

Molly-Mae Hague’s Sister Zoe Speaks Out After Love Island Star Offered To Pay Her Salary After Quitting Job

Admitting he’s ‘struggling’ to adjust to the lack of routine his new life comes with, Ron said at times he feels ‘unemployed’.

In a new YouTube video, the Essex star said: “I almost feel unemployed. But 24/7 working, your brain doesn't switch off,” adding that it’s a ‘weird feeling’.

Ron Hall got candid about life after Love Island. Picture: Ron Hall/Instagram

He then got candid about his take on content creation, admitting he doesn’t consider himself a creative, which makes it harder for him to adjust to his new job.

"Anyone who has tried to film a TikTok or anything like that, for me, this is my new job or life now, your brain has to constantly think of ideas,” explained Ron.

“My brain does not work that way - I am not that creative."

Ron then asked fans to share with him some new content ideas that they’d like to see as he continues to work in content creation, similar to many of his former co-stars.

Ron and Lana were runners-up on Winter Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Ron and Lana were finalists on the show. Picture: Shutterstock

The runner-up has been going from strength to strength in his relationship with Lana since they left the villa, but previously revealed they’re in no rush to move in together just yet as Ron lives in Essex while the makeup artist lives in Manchester.

"Our end goal is to move in together, but at the minute, we want to be able to buy our own places and then eventually move in together," Ron recently told MailOnline in an interview.

Despite their long-distance romance, they’re still spending a lot of time together, with Ron going on to say that they’ve only spent six days apart since leaving the villa.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital