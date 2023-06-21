Love Island Star ‘Storms Off In Tears & Refuses To Film’ After Shock Twist

One Love Island star 'refused to film' after Tuesday night's brutal twist. Picture: ITV2

One Love Islander didn’t cope well with the brutal bombshell Maya Jama dropped in Tuesday night’s episode.

Love Island series 10 has already had its fair share of shock twists in the first few weeks and the biggest yet took place on Tuesday night’s episode.

While the islanders were enjoying a romantic breakfast outside, Maya Jama gave them an unexpected visit to tell them they must decide who they think the two least compatible couples are.

She returned later in the evening and the two couples that received the most votes were Sammy Root & Jess Harding and Mitchel Taylor & Leah Taylor - and as they stood up at the fire pit, they were told about a very brutal twist.

Love Islanders were forced to make a brutal decision about the 'least compatible' couples. Picture: ITV2

Following the islanders’ decision, the four ‘least compatible’ contestants automatically became single and were told they were ‘banned’ from re-coupling with each other.

Instead, they would be meeting new bombshells Mal Nicol and Montel McKenzie to go on dates with them during Wednesday night’s episode.

However, one of the islanders was apparently so upset about the shock twist that they ‘broke down in tears’ and refused to film.

One Love Island star 'stormed off' after Maya Jama dropped the brutal bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Love Island contestants picked their two 'least compatible couples'. Picture: ITV2

A source told this tabloid: “The four islanders chosen as the least compatible were left fuming. One islander was so angry she broke down in tears and said she didn't want to film any more scenes.

"It was so brutal but so dramatic - fans won't want to miss this show as it's more emotional than anything else we've seen this series."

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

