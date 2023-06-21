Love Island Star ‘Storms Off In Tears & Refuses To Film’ After Shock Twist

21 June 2023, 10:14

One Love Island star 'refused to film' after Tuesday night's brutal twist
One Love Island star 'refused to film' after Tuesday night's brutal twist. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

One Love Islander didn’t cope well with the brutal bombshell Maya Jama dropped in Tuesday night’s episode.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island series 10 has already had its fair share of shock twists in the first few weeks and the biggest yet took place on Tuesday night’s episode.

While the islanders were enjoying a romantic breakfast outside, Maya Jama gave them an unexpected visit to tell them they must decide who they think the two least compatible couples are.

She returned later in the evening and the two couples that received the most votes were Sammy Root & Jess Harding and Mitchel Taylor & Leah Taylor - and as they stood up at the fire pit, they were told about a very brutal twist.

Love Island 2022 Contestant’s Ex-Girlfriend Set To ‘Enter The Villa This Week’ As A Bombshell

Sammy and Jess have fiery row and Maya Jama drops major bombshell on the Islanders in first look

Love Islanders were forced to make a brutal decision about the 'least compatible' couples
Love Islanders were forced to make a brutal decision about the 'least compatible' couples. Picture: ITV2

Following the islanders’ decision, the four ‘least compatible’ contestants automatically became single and were told they were ‘banned’ from re-coupling with each other.

Instead, they would be meeting new bombshells Mal Nicol and Montel McKenzie to go on dates with them during Wednesday night’s episode.

However, one of the islanders was apparently so upset about the shock twist that they ‘broke down in tears’ and refused to film.

One Love Island star 'stormed off' after Maya Jama dropped the brutal bombshell
One Love Island star 'stormed off' after Maya Jama dropped the brutal bombshell. Picture: ITV2
Love Island contestants picked their two 'least compatible couples'
Love Island contestants picked their two 'least compatible couples'. Picture: ITV2

A source told this tabloid: “The four islanders chosen as the least compatible were left fuming. One islander was so angry she broke down in tears and said she didn't want to film any more scenes.

"It was so brutal but so dramatic - fans won't want to miss this show as it's more emotional than anything else we've seen this series."

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

