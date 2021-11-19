Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford Robbed 'By Thief In Balaclava' On Night Out

19 November 2021, 12:51

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford told fans that she was mugged on her way to watch a stage production of Disney’s Frozen.

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford has revealed she was mugged during a night out in London by someone wearing a balaclava, who sped away on a motorbike.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to tell her 750,000 followers about the ordeal, explaining she was on her way to watch a stage production of Disney’s Frozen when someone stole her phone.

Sharing a snap of the theatre stage, Lucinda wrote: “Not every day you walk to see Frozen The Musical and your phone gets snatched out of your hand by someone wearing a balaclava on a motorbike.”

“So awful there’s people out there like that. Make sure to hold your phones extra tight…”

In a separate snap, the model went on to explain that she ‘didn’t get her phone back’ as she shared a snap of an Olaf teddy she bought to ‘cheer her up’.

She wrote: “In other news this is the cutest thing ever (deffo cheered me up anyway).

“And there’s worse things going on in the world.”

The incident comes just weeks after fellow former Islanders Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were the victims of a burglary at their Manchester home.

£800,000 of the couple’s belongings were stolen while they were at a beauty launch event in London for Molly-Mae.

They apparently vowed to ‘never return’ to the flat and have now moved and hired 24/7 security for added protection.

