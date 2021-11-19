Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford Robbed 'By Thief In Balaclava' On Night Out

By Capital FM

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford told fans that she was mugged on her way to watch a stage production of Disney’s Frozen.

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford has revealed she was mugged during a night out in London by someone wearing a balaclava, who sped away on a motorbike.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to tell her 750,000 followers about the ordeal, explaining she was on her way to watch a stage production of Disney’s Frozen when someone stole her phone.

Sharing a snap of the theatre stage, Lucinda wrote: “Not every day you walk to see Frozen The Musical and your phone gets snatched out of your hand by someone wearing a balaclava on a motorbike.”

“So awful there’s people out there like that. Make sure to hold your phones extra tight…”

Lucinda Strafford told her followers about the mugging on Instagram. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Lucinda explained that the thief sped off on his motorbike with her phone. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

In a separate snap, the model went on to explain that she ‘didn’t get her phone back’ as she shared a snap of an Olaf teddy she bought to ‘cheer her up’.

She wrote: “In other news this is the cutest thing ever (deffo cheered me up anyway).

“And there’s worse things going on in the world.”

Love Island's Lucinda revealed that she didn't get her phone back after the incident. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Lucinda was on the way to watch Frozen The Musical when she was mugged. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

The incident comes just weeks after fellow former Islanders Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were the victims of a burglary at their Manchester home.

£800,000 of the couple’s belongings were stolen while they were at a beauty launch event in London for Molly-Mae.

They apparently vowed to ‘never return’ to the flat and have now moved and hired 24/7 security for added protection.

