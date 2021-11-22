Love Island’s Liam Reardon Reveals Plans For Career Change After Quitting Fame

By Capital FM

Love Island star Liam Reardon is heading in a new direction with his career.

Love Island winner Liam Reardon has plans for a new career as he reveals his plans to quit fame.

The 22-year-old Welsh reality TV star hopes to start up his own property to business where he will be buying, renovating and then selling houses.

Liam, who’s a former bricklayer, plans to start off his business in his home country of Wales, telling this tabloid that he wants his dad and old pals to work for him.

He said: “I loved being a brickie before winning Love Island so I want to go into the property business.”

Liam Reardon revealed his plans to start a new property development business. Picture: @liamreardon1/Instagram

Liam and Millie won the 2021 series of Love Island. Picture: @liamreardon1/Instagram

Liam continued: “I’ve started looking but will focus on the business in the New Year.

“I’ll start off in Wales because the house prices are a lot cheaper there. Plus that's the area where I have all my mates in the same industry.

“There's an electrician, plumber, carpenter. They can all help and get involved in the business.

"My dad is in the property business too so can give me advice and help out. He's my inspiration for wanting to do it."

Love Island's Millie and Liam moved in together earlier this month. Picture: @liamreardon1/Instagram

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are living in a £1million Essex apartment. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram

Liam then revealed he hopes to branch out to fixing up houses in Essex, where he’s just moved with his girlfriend Millie Court.

“Hopefully I'll then be able to start doing up properties in Essex and other places. I am driven to be successful and feel passionate about property,” Liam added.

Liam and Millie moved into a £1million four-bedroom apartment in Essex earlier this month, just a few months after the couple won this year’s Love Island series.

Their fellow finalists and former Islanders Teddy Soares & Faye Winter and Chloe Burrows & Toby Aromolaran have also moved into new properties with their respective partners.

