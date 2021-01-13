Love Island’s Laura Anderson Insists It’s ‘Hard’ Being An Influencer After Facing Backlash For Travelling To Dubai During Pandemic

Laura Anderson is facing a huge backlash for insisting life as an influencer is 'hard'. Picture: Laura Anderson/Instagram

Love Island’s Laura Anderson has insisted it’s ‘hard’ being an influencer after facing a huge backlash for travelling to Dubai during a pandemic.

Laura Anderson has come under fire for insisting life as an influencer is ‘hard,’ after she was criticised for travelling to Dubai in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star, who appeared on the 2018 series of the dating show, said she wants to start giving her followers ‘an insight of what it’s really like so people don’t hate it as much and realise how hard it is’.

Laura Anderson has annoyed fans by insisting influencer life is 'hard'. Picture: Laura Anderson/Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Story, she said: “I was thinking, you know the whole thing about everyone hating influencers, right?

“I do have to do a bit more of an insight of the reality of being an influencer because I feel a lot of young people think they might wanna do it but, maybe it's not that great when you realise the reality of it.

“I saw someone on my comments today being like: 'Always being on holiday' but when you're working, no matter where you are, you're not on holiday.

“On holiday doesn’t just mean in the sun, it means you’re not working because people, who live in America and Australia are in the sun all the time so…”

Watch the full video here:

She added: “I don’t know, I just want people to understand and maybe they won’t get as annoyed.

"And this isn’t to do with right now this is all the time because I remember even with Molly-Mae, when she went into the villa, because people were like ‘oh my god she’s an influencer’ like it was this big negative thing.

“So maybe it would be a good idea to give an insight of what it’s really like so people don't hate it as much and realise how hard it is.”

However, her comments have not gone down well with fans who have branded her ’laughable’.

One Twitter user joked: “Guys after Laura Anderson made us aware of the plight our influencer heroes are facing, I would like to suggest ‘clap for influencers’ every Wednesday at 7pm.”

