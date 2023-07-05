Love Island Bombshell Kodie Murphy’s Family Defend Him Amid Claims He ‘Left His Girlfriend’ For Casa Amor

5 July 2023

Love Island star Kodie Murphy's family have addressed the claims he had a girlfriend before Casa Amor
Love Island star Kodie Murphy's family have addressed the claims he had a girlfriend before Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

The family of Love Island bombshell Kodie Murphy have responded to claims that he allegedly had a girlfriend before heading to Casa Amor.

Love Island series 10 has been nothing short of dramatic so far and the internet was sent into a tailspin earlier this week after a girl claimed she had been dating bombshell Kodie Murphy before he went on the show.

Kodie is one of the 12 new bombshells - out of the six boys and six girls - who have headed into Casa Amor to turn heads.

After he was announced as part of the line-up, a girl who claimed to be his girlfriend sent fans into shock after claiming Kodie had ‘lied’ to her and said he was ‘going away on a work trip’ - only to find out it was Casa Amor.

However, the bombshell’s family have now rushed to his defence and responded to the allegations.

Amber kisses Tyrique during challenge

Kodie's family have come to his defence amid claims he wasn't single when he joined Love Island
Kodie's family have come to his defence amid claims he wasn't single when he joined Love Island. Picture: ITV2

As per this tabloid, Kodie’s sister is said to have jumped in the comments section on TikTok to defend her brother and assure people he was single when he headed on the show.

When asked if it was true that her brother had a girlfriend when he headed to Casa Amor, she firmly said: “No it’s not.”

“I can assure you my brother is one of the good ones,” she added, “Some girls are so desperate for attention.”

This comes after his alleged girlfriend shared a post on Instagram and TikTok calling out Kodie, penning at the time: “As some of you may know Kodie Murphy and I have been exclusive for some time and now I've come to find out this 'work trip' he was going on was actually Casa Amor."

A girl said she was in a relationship with Kodie Murphy before he headed on Love Island
A girl said she was in a relationship with Kodie Murphy before he headed on Love Island. Picture: Twitter
Kodie Murphy's alleged girlfriend claimed he said he was going 'on a work trip' before Casa Amor
Kodie Murphy's alleged girlfriend claimed he said he was going 'on a work trip' before Casa Amor. Picture: Twitter

“Couldn't feel more hurt and disrespected, Kodie you had plenty of time to tell me, however I hope you find what you're looking for,” she went on before sarcastically adding, “I wish you luck.”

Casa Amor is nearing the end of its segment and a re-coupling awaits the villa - and it has already been described as ‘the most dramatic’ yet.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

