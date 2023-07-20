Love Island’s Kady McDermott Hits Back At Molly Marsh's 'Smirk' When She’s Dumped From The Villa

Love Island's Kady has responded to Molly's reaction when she left the villa. Picture: ITV2

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Kady McDermott has taken a swipe at Molly Marsh just hours after leaving Love Island.

Love Island star Kady McDermott has responded to Molly Marsh’s savage reaction to her being dumped from the villa.

Kady was one of four islanders to be sent packing in a mass brutal dumping on Tuesday night, alongside Ouzy See, Amber Wise and Josh Brocklebank.

However, unlike Amber and Josh who left via public vote, Kady and Ouzy were picked to be sent home by fellow islanders Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki after they were forced to choose between them and Mitchel Taylor & Ella Barnes to be sent packing.

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

Kady returns single but Zach has chosen Molly

Love Island fans appear to have noticed Molly 'smirking' when Kady's name was announced. Picture: ITV2

I’m sorry but that little smirk from Molly when Kady and Ouzy were announced 😬😬😬😬😬 #LoveIsland — caz ✨ (@carysjordaan) July 18, 2023

That smirk Molly gave when Kady’s name was called out #LoveIsland — R U T H (@Ruthlettt) July 18, 2023

After it was announced by host Maya Jama that Kady and Ouzy had been picked, fans picked on Molly’s ‘shady’ response as she appeared to ‘smirk’ at the news.

Molly later seemingly thanked Whitney for sending Kady home, saying it had "done her a favour" amid the drama that took place with Zachariah Noble - referring to their previous love triangle.

Fans rushed to comment on the shady ‘smirk’ which Kady later picked up on when she got her phone back after leaving the villa - and she wasted no time in sharing her response.

Whilst she was wearing my bikini, make it make sense 😭 https://t.co/2xPKZNd9di — Kady Mcdermott (@kadymcdermottx) July 19, 2023

Kady McDermott and Ouzy See were two of four islanders who were dumped from Love Island this week. Picture: Kady McDermott/Twitter

The returning bombshell tweeted: “Whilst she was wearing my bikini, make it make sense."

Meanwhile, Kady appears to be going from strength to strength with Ouzy after exiting the villa together.

She shared a cosy snap with the footballer upon returning home as they continue to explore their connection on the outside.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital