Love Island 2022 Contestant’s Ex-Girlfriend Set To ‘Enter The Villa This Week’ As A Bombshell

Love Island is reportedly set to see a new bombshell enter in the form of Jay Younger's ex. Picture: ITV2

The ex-girlfriend of a former Love Islander is reportedly set to make an entrance in the villa this week.

Love Island 2023 has already had its fair share of shake-ups and bombshells - and we’re reportedly set to see a dramatic entrance this week in the form of an ex-girlfriend of an islander who appeared on the show last summer.

Jay Younger, who appeared on series 8 of the show, is set to be in for a surprise as his ex-girlfriend Malissa Nicol is apparently the next villa bombshell.

According to this tabloid, Mal will be entering the villa in a matter of days, with an insider saying: “Apart from being party to Ekin-Su’s crawl, Jay didn’t make much of a splash in the villa. But outside was a different story, with his love life exploding for all to see."

Ekin-Su and Jay sneak off for secret encounter on Love Island

Love Island star Jay Younger's ex-girlfriend is reportedly entering the villa. Picture: ITV2

Malissa Nicol will reportedly enter the villa this week. Picture: Malissa Nicol/Instagram

They continued: “Seeing Mal on Love Island will likely be a lot for Jay. She’s genuinely moved on, though, and doesn’t see going on the show as any kind of revenge or power move.”

“Mal is gorgeous, single and the life of the party,” added the source, “She just wants her own chance at finding love.”

Mal previously had a lot to say about Jay’s stint on the show last year, with her telling the aforementioned tabloid at the time that he apparently ‘dumped her’ out of the blue.

Malissa Nicol is apparently Love Island's next bombshell. Picture: Malissa Nicol/Instagram

Mal is said to have dated Love Island's Jay before he went on the show last year. Picture: Instagram

"It was traumatising,” she said at the time, “I was meant to be spending Christmas with his family. I don't want to experience anything like that again. It was brutal."

This comes just days after it was reported that Love Island 2016 finalist Kady McDermott would also be entering as a new bombshell.

However, ITV is yet to confirm if either of the girls will be heading into the villa, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

