Love Island 2022 Contestant’s Ex-Girlfriend Set To ‘Enter The Villa This Week’ As A Bombshell

20 June 2023, 15:46

Love Island is reportedly set to see a new bombshell enter in the form of Jay Younger's ex
Love Island is reportedly set to see a new bombshell enter in the form of Jay Younger's ex. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The ex-girlfriend of a former Love Islander is reportedly set to make an entrance in the villa this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2023 has already had its fair share of shake-ups and bombshells - and we’re reportedly set to see a dramatic entrance this week in the form of an ex-girlfriend of an islander who appeared on the show last summer.

Jay Younger, who appeared on series 8 of the show, is set to be in for a surprise as his ex-girlfriend Malissa Nicol is apparently the next villa bombshell.

According to this tabloid, Mal will be entering the villa in a matter of days, with an insider saying: “Apart from being party to Ekin-Su’s crawl, Jay didn’t make much of a splash in the villa. But outside was a different story, with his love life exploding for all to see."

Love Island’s Molly Marsh Rumoured To Have Had A Boyfriend ‘Weeks Before Entering The Villa’

Ekin-Su and Jay sneak off for secret encounter on Love Island

Love Island star Jay Younger's ex-girlfriend is reportedly entering the villa
Love Island star Jay Younger's ex-girlfriend is reportedly entering the villa. Picture: ITV2
Malissa Nicol will reportedly enter the villa this week
Malissa Nicol will reportedly enter the villa this week. Picture: Malissa Nicol/Instagram

They continued: “Seeing Mal on Love Island will likely be a lot for Jay. She’s genuinely moved on, though, and doesn’t see going on the show as any kind of revenge or power move.”

“Mal is gorgeous, single and the life of the party,” added the source, “She just wants her own chance at finding love.”

Mal previously had a lot to say about Jay’s stint on the show last year, with her telling the aforementioned tabloid at the time that he apparently ‘dumped her’ out of the blue.

Malissa Nicol is apparently Love Island's next bombshell
Malissa Nicol is apparently Love Island's next bombshell. Picture: Malissa Nicol/Instagram
Mal is said to have dated Love Island's Jay before he went on the show last year
Mal is said to have dated Love Island's Jay before he went on the show last year. Picture: Instagram

"It was traumatising,” she said at the time, “I was meant to be spending Christmas with his family. I don't want to experience anything like that again. It was brutal."

This comes just days after it was reported that Love Island 2016 finalist Kady McDermott would also be entering as a new bombshell.

However, ITV is yet to confirm if either of the girls will be heading into the villa, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Bringing The Eras Tour To Europe And The UK?

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are best friends

Inside Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid's Friendship

Bebe Rexha is a songwriter turned pop star

Who Is Bebe Rexha And What Songs Does She Have?

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour

All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

Bebe Rexha shared pictures of her black eye after someone threw a phone at her

Bebe Rexha Breaks Silence After Phone Thrown At Her During Concert Left Her With A Black Eye

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star