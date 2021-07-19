Liam And Jake Both Kiss Kaz In Tonight’s Love Island – Leaving Millie And Liberty Livid

Jake Cornish and Liam Reardon make controversial decision in 'Snog, Marry, Pie' challenge. Picture: ITV

Jake Cornish and Liam Reardon shock fans as they both avoid smooching their beaus and lay it on Kaz Kamwi instead... will tensions rise in tonight's episode?

Jake Cornish and Liam Reardon both find themselves in a sticky situation amid a game of 'Snog, Marry or Pie' on Monday night's episode of Love Island.

Their respective love interests Liberty Poole and Millie Court are left in shock as both boys opt to lock lips with their close pal, Kaz Kamwi!

The challenge leaves some islanders feeling positively pied as tensions rise after the divisive game...

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have been coupled up since day one. Picture: ITV

This week's infamous challenge is a staple of the hit dating show – and it never fails to stir up some drama in the villa!

The cast are tasked with choosing three islanders of the opposite gender that they'd like to smooch, propose to or throw a cream pie to their money maker!

Typically, contestants opt to lock lips with their current partner... however Liam and Jake went rogue during the game!

Jake Cornish commits a Love Island challenge 'faux pas'. Picture: ITV

Liberty, 21, has been coupled up with Jake since day one, with the pair slowly becoming the villa's most promising match!

Despite their budding relationship the water engineer, 24, kissed her best friend – and it was a steamy snog!

Viewers grew worried after Sunday's teaser clip as the BFFs are a fan favourite, has the kiss jeopardised their friendship?

DON’T YOU DARE RUIN OUR FAVOURITE FRIENDSHIP JAKE!!! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FeWRpwT9IZ — Kaz x Liberty Stan (@summervibez11) July 18, 2021

Liam and Millie have also been going steady, even having spent a romantic night together in the hideaway!

Will the girls stay mad at their beau's controversial choices or will they be flattered by the proposal?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

