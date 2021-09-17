Love Island’s Faye Winter Has Spoken To Former Boss About Getting Old Job Back

Faye Winter asked her former boss for her old job back following her time on Love Island.

Love Island star Faye Winter has debated going back to her old job after her stint on the ITV2 dating show.

The 26-year-old lettings manager from Devon seemingly isn’t ready to turn her back on her pre-villa life as she revealed she asked her former boss for her old job back.

Teddy Soares Is First Love Island 2021 Contestant To Land Huge TV Show

The Islander, who’s dating co-star Teddy Soares, told Grazia that one of the first things she did when she got back home was phone her boss and ask for her job back.

However, her boss advised her to make the most out of her Love Island opportunities.

Faye Winter asked for her old job back
Faye Winter asked for her old job back. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

“He said, ‘I don’t think you understand that you need to take all these opportunities coming your way’,” explained Faye.

Faye isn’t the first contestant who has been keen to get back to her old life, with fellow contestant Georgia Townend revealing she’s already jumped back into her old day job.

The 28-year-old marketing executive shared a video on social media of her return to the office, revealing she works for Lidl.

She then explained on her Instagram Stories exactly what her role involves, saying: “My degree is in food and nutrition so that is my passion project, that’s always been my area of expertise.”

Faye Winter made the Love Island final with boyfriend Teddy Soares
Faye Winter made the Love Island final with boyfriend Teddy Soares. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

Georgia continued: “During my degree I did a placement year and I worked in food manufacturing, which I really enjoyed, but I knew when I graduated I wanted to move retail side, because for me the joy for me comes out in bringing end product to customer.

“So when I graduated I joined Lidl on the graduate scheme, that was about six years ago, I’m obviously not on the graduate scheme anymore, my role’s in a marketing function.

"There’s lots of things that fall into my remit of responsibility.”

A number of ex-Islanders have gone back to the jobs they had before heading to the villa, whereas others have gone on to secure new careers from modelling to social media influencing and presenting.

