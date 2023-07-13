Love Island Bombshell Ella Barnes: Age, Job & How She Knows Tyrique Hyde

New bombshells set to rock the villa

By Capital FM

Here’s the lowdown on the new Love Island bombshell Ella Barnes including her age, job, Instagram and how she is linked to Tyrique Hyde.

Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas have had a turbulent few weeks in the villa but just as they seem ready to move forward in a good space, things are being shaken up by new bombshell Ella Barnes.

The new singleton will be heading into the villa on Thursday night alongside bombshell Josh Brocklebank and is already convinced she can turn Tyrique’s head as it seems they already know each other on the outside!

But who is Ella B? How old is she, what’s her job and how does she know Tyrique?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Ella Barnes is heading into Love Island as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Ella Barnes is heading into the Love Island villa to shake things up. Picture: Ella Barnes/Instagram

Who is Love Island bombshell Ella Barnes? Age & job

Ella is 23 years old and hails from Kent.

The bombshell is no stranger to competition either as she’s a Championship Dancer and model.

Ella Barnes already knows Tyrique Hyde. Picture: ITV2

What is Ella Barnes’ Instagram?

You can follow Ella on Instagram @ellabellabarnes where she already boasts an impressive 25,000 followers!

She typically posts pictures from nights out and beach holidays. Due to the social media ban put in place earlier this year, contestants’ accounts must remain dormant while they’re in the villa.

However, we’re sure her following is still set to soar!

Love Island's Tyrique Hyde is currently coupled up with Ella Thomas. Picture: ITV2

How does Ella Barnes know Tyrique Hyde - is she his ex?

Tyrique is set to be in for a big surprise when Ella enters the villa as she confessed she already has ‘history’ with the footballer.

Ahead of entering the villa, she said she’s planning to get to know all of the islanders, adding: “I’m open to getting to know all the boys. At the moment, everyone is happy in their couples but I plan on going in there to shake things up.

“I have a feeling I could make a few boys’ heads turn, especially Tyrique because we have history.”

Fans have been speculating about what history the pair have with each other with many wondering if they’re exes - but we’ll have to wait to see until she enters the villa!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

