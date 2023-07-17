Love Island’s Ekin-Su & Davide Endure Awkward Reunion Weeks After Split

On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay 10pm - 1am
17 July 2023, 15:07
Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti had a very awkward run-in at the Barbie premiere in London.
Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti only broke up a matter of weeks ago and have already been faced with an awkward post-split run-in.
The reality stars, who won series 8 of the show last summer, attended the Barbie premiere in London last week where they both found themselves a little too close for comfort on the pink carpet.
Margot Robbie & Love Island’s Ekin-Su Fangirling Over Each Other At The Barbie Premiere Is Everything
Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series
In a TikTok shared online, which has since gone viral, the exes can be seen catching each other’s eye at the star-studded event before Davide appears to snub his former girlfriend.
In the clip, Ekin-Su and Davide locked eyes before the Turkish actress mouths “oh wow” as her ex-beau appears to snub her by simply glaring at her and then turning around.
Ekin-Su and Davide attend the NTAs
Fans rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the awkward encounter, with one penning: “Davide’s smirk omg he LOVES the drama.”
“I’m getting love island flashbacks to when they were on bad terms,” said another, while a third added: “The way I watched this 20x.”
This comes just weeks after the Italian star confirmed his split from Ekin-Su a year after winning Love Island.
In a statement posted to his Instagram Stories, he said at the time: “Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best."
“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time," he added, "I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible."
Ekin-Su broke her silence on the split weeks later, cryptically sharing a statement online where she thanked fans for all of their supportive messages.
“It has shown me what a kind, supportive, strong community I have behind me,” she said, “I took some much needed time away with my family which has been really special but now it’s time to realign & get back to work.”
“I have such an exciting year ahead & I want to fully focus on that. I really appreciate your ongoing support. Thank you for cheering me on,” added Ekin-Su.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital