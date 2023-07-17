Love Island’s Ekin-Su & Davide Endure Awkward Reunion Weeks After Split

Ekin-Su and Davide had an awkward run-in at the Barbie premiere. Picture: Instagram

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti had a very awkward run-in at the Barbie premiere in London.

Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti only broke up a matter of weeks ago and have already been faced with an awkward post-split run-in.

The reality stars, who won series 8 of the show last summer, attended the Barbie premiere in London last week where they both found themselves a little too close for comfort on the pink carpet.

Margot Robbie & Love Island’s Ekin-Su Fangirling Over Each Other At The Barbie Premiere Is Everything

Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

In a TikTok shared online, which has since gone viral, the exes can be seen catching each other’s eye at the star-studded event before Davide appears to snub his former girlfriend.

In the clip, Ekin-Su and Davide locked eyes before the Turkish actress mouths “oh wow” as her ex-beau appears to snub her by simply glaring at her and then turning around.

Ekin-Su and Davide attend the NTAs

Margot Robbie and Love Island's Ekin-Su at the London Barbie premiere. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Instagram

Fans rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the awkward encounter, with one penning: “Davide’s smirk omg he LOVES the drama.”

“I’m getting love island flashbacks to when they were on bad terms,” said another, while a third added: “The way I watched this 20x.”

This comes just weeks after the Italian star confirmed his split from Ekin-Su a year after winning Love Island.

In a statement posted to his Instagram Stories, he said at the time: “Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best."

Ekin-Su and Davide split 11 months after winning Love Island. Picture: Getty

Davide and Ekin-Su both attended the Barbie premiere. Picture: Davide Sanclimenti/Instagram

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time," he added, "I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible."

Ekin-Su broke her silence on the split weeks later, cryptically sharing a statement online where she thanked fans for all of their supportive messages.

“It has shown me what a kind, supportive, strong community I have behind me,” she said, “I took some much needed time away with my family which has been really special but now it’s time to realign & get back to work.”

“I have such an exciting year ahead & I want to fully focus on that. I really appreciate your ongoing support. Thank you for cheering me on,” added Ekin-Su.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital