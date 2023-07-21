Love Island’s Ekin-Su & Davide Pictured Leaving A Party Together Weeks After Split

21 July 2023, 11:15

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide have sparked rumours they're back together
Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide have sparked rumours they're back together. Picture: Getty

Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti have sparked reunion rumours after splitting last month.

Just weeks after confirming they’ve ended their relationship, Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti have sparked rumours they’re back together.

The reality stars, who won series 8 of the show last summer, attended the same ITV party on Wednesday night in London and were pictured leaving the bash together.

In photos obtained by this tabloid, Ekin-Su and Davide can be seen sharing a taxi together after leaving the party.

This comes just days after they had an awkward run-in on the pink carpet at the London Barbie premiere, where Davide appeared to snub his ex.

Ekin-Su and Davide won series 8 of Love Island
Ekin-Su and Davide won series 8 of Love Island. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu/Instagram

The Turkish actress could be seen mouthing "Oh wow" after Davide turned away from her.

Ekin-Su and Davide are yet to comment on the reunion rumours, but it appears there’s no bad blood between them after sharing a taxi with each other on Wednesday.

Italian islander Davide first confirmed their split in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories last month, where he told his followers at the time: “Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time,” he added, “I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible."

Ekin-Su and Davide split 11 months after winning Love Island
Ekin-Su and Davide split 11 months after winning Love Island. Picture: Getty
Davide confirmed his split from Ekin-Su in a statement
Davide confirmed his split from Ekin-Su in a statement. Picture: Davide Sanclimenti/Instagram

Ekin has since broken her silence and subtly addressed the split as she thanked fans for the supportive messages they’ve sent her.

“It has shown me what a kind, supportive, strong community I have behind me,” she said, “I took some much needed time away with my family which has been really special but now it’s time to realign & get back to work.”

“I have such an exciting year ahead & I want to fully focus on that. I really appreciate your ongoing support. Thank you for cheering me on,” added Ekin-Su.

