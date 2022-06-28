Love Island’s Ekin-Su Dated Made In Chelsea Star Before Entering The Villa

Love Island's Ekin-Su enjoyed a string of dates with MIC star Josh Patterson. Picture: ITV2

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu reportedly dated Made In Chelsea’s Josh Patterson before heading on Love Island.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is said to have dated Made In Chelsea star Josh Patterson before appearing on the ITV2 dating show.

The 27-year-old actress entered the villa as a bombshell and it seems the Islanders aren’t the only people she wow’ed after reportedly enjoying a string of secret dates with Josh last year.

A source told this tabloid: “They went on a few dates and got on really well.

“Josh has nothing but good things to say about Ekin-Su, but he’s a little bit embarrassed that she’s suddenly everywhere.”

Josh, who attended the same school as Prince Charles, appeared on Made In Chelsea between 2015-2018.

He formerly dated his MIC co-star Binky Felstead and share a daughter together named India - now five years old - with the pair splitting a year after her birth.

This comes after it was reported that Ekin-Su had also dated reality star James Lock from The Only Way Is Essex.

The actress has been popular in the villa so far, with the singleton first catching the eye of Italian Islander Davide Sanclimenti.

Made In Chelsea's Joshua Patterson formerly dated Binky Felstead. Picture: Alamy

Love Island's Ekin-Su also apparently dated James Lock from TOWIE. Picture: ITV2

However, she then sneakily moved on with bombshell Jay Younger.

Ekin-Su is now coupled up with newcomer Charlie Radnedge - but will heads turn?

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

