Love Island’s Davide & Ekin-Su Share Footage Of Attempted ‘Burglary’ On Home Whilst They Were On Holiday

21 February 2023, 10:14

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide's home was apparently targeted by thieves
Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide's home was apparently targeted by thieves. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have claimed their Essex home was targeted by thieves whilst they were away on holiday.

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have claimed that a group of men attempted to enter their Essex home whilst they were away on holiday.

Davide posted footage of the alleged attempted burglary on his Instagram Stories as he spoke out about the incident.

He shared a glimpse of surveillance images of a group of men pretending to be maintenance workers, who appear to be trying to enter their home.

When Is Movie Night On Love Island 2023?

Love Island 2023: When Is The Final And How Long Is It On For?

Love Island's Davide and Ekin-Su's Essex home was apparently targeted by thieves
Love Island's Davide and Ekin-Su's Essex home was apparently targeted by thieves. Picture: Davide Sanclimenti/Instagram
Davide shared images from the alleged attempted burglary
Davide shared images from the alleged attempted burglary. Picture: Davide Sanclimenti/Instagram

"We did not expect no maintenance when we are in the Maldives!" Davide furiously penned.

"So stay far from our house Motherf**kers Police is after you, F**k you piece of sh*t [middle finger emoji]”, he added.

The Italian reality star then ended the post by warning people not to "f**k with Ekinde”.

Ekin-Su and Davide enjoyed a trip to the Maldives
Ekin-Su and Davide enjoyed a trip to the Maldives. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram
Davide and Ekin-Su moved into their Essex home last year
Davide and Ekin-Su moved into their Essex home last year. Picture: Davide Sanclimenti/Instagram

Ekin-Su re-shared Davide’s post to her Instagram Stories also, adding no further comment.

The pair had been enjoying a trip to the Maldives after Ekin-Su was recently voted off Dancing On Ice.

They had moved into their Essex home last year just months after winning series 8 of Love Island and the pair are one of three couples from their series who are still together.

