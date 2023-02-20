Love Island’s Danica Taylor Sparks Dating Rumours With Former Contestant Tyler Cruickshank

Love Island's Danica Taylor and Tyler Cruickshank have sparked dating rumours. Picture: Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Danica Taylor is rumoured to be dating fellow former contestant Tyler Cruickshank.

Love Island stars Danica Taylor, who appeared in series 8, and Tyler Cruickshank, who appeared in series 7, have sparked dating rumours.

Although the pair didn’t appear on the same series of the show, this hasn’t stopped past islanders from developing friendships - and even relationships - over the years.

Love Island Viewers All Saying The Same Thing About Tom Clare And Will Young’s Apologies

Their rumoured romance first came about after Tyler uploaded a video on Snapchat, which has since been deleted, with a glimpse of a woman who fans believed to be Danica.

Danica could be seen in the same outfit in her own Snapchat story, in photos obtained by the Instagram gossip page The Shade Borough.

Danica appeared in series 8 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the resemblance of the snaps, with a few taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan tweeted: “Tyler and Danica make sense sorry, Lmaoo like they both take things quite literally i can see how they would get along. That Height difference is criminal though [sic].”

Another penned: “I can’t believe Danica is dating Tyler from series 7 what an absolute plot twist.”

“Danica and tyler dating is the biggest plot twist in the love island universe,” said a third.

Tyler appeared in series 7 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

I can’t believe Danica is dating Tyler from series 7 what an absolute plot twist. 😭 #loveisland #talkswithAsh — April’s Finest 💕 (@MakeedaRoberts) February 18, 2023

danica and tyler dating is the biggest plottwist in the love island universe — t (@jordaylaanti) February 18, 2023

“Not me seeing danica n tyler, what kind if crossover [sic],” another chimed in.

Tyler was coupled up with Kaz Kamwi during his time on Love Island in 2021, where they ended up in the finals before splitting just three months after the show ended.

Meanwhile, Danica didn’t find love in the villa, ending her journey with bombshell Jamie Allen but calling it quits just a few weeks later.

Danica and Tyler are yet to address the dating rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital