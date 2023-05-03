Love Island’s Claudia Fogarty Left ‘Shaken’ After She Was Targeted By Thieves

3 May 2023, 12:01

Claudia Fogarty from Love Island revealed her car was broken into
Claudia Fogarty from Love Island revealed her car was broken into. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram
Claudia Fogarty revealed her car was broken into over the weekend.

Love Island star Claudia Fogarty is said to have been left ‘shaken’ after thieves broke into her car over the weekend.

The reality star, who appeared on the winter 2023 series of Love Island just months ago, had been parked in Manchester when her car windows were smashed.

Love Island’s Samie Elishi In Tears As She Opens Up About Tom Clare Split And Shares Cancer Scare

Thieves broke into her car after she left a Louis Vuitton make-up bag on the back seat worth just under £1,000.

The cosmetics bag is said to have also contained hundreds of pounds worth of designer makeup.

Claudia walks her way into the Love Island villa

Claudia Fogarty revealed that her car was broken into
Claudia Fogarty revealed that her car was broken into. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram

A source told this tabloid that the incident has been a real ‘wake-up call’ for Claudia.

The insider said: “Claudia was really shocked when she came back to her car.

“She's told friends she will be more careful with her expensive things in future, because it’s clear what the thieves were after."

Love Island's Claudia revealed that she borrowed makeup from Samie after hers was stolen
Love Island's Claudia revealed that she borrowed makeup from Samie after hers was stolen. Picture: Claudia Fogarty/Instagram
Claudia Fogarty appeared on Love Island this year
Claudia Fogarty appeared on Love Island this year. Picture: ITV2

“She put on a brave face for the rest of the weekend," they added, "and luckily had her best pal Samie with her but it was a real wake-up call."

However, the 28-year-old wasn’t without a car for long after she revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was gifted a £72k Porsche - a red Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo - shortly after.

Being joined by her famous racer dad Carl Fogarty, her sister Danielle and her Love Island BFF Samie Elishi, Claudia said: “Me and Dannielle are being gifted a Porsche, it couldn't have come at a better time - so we'll have that for a few days,” adding that she’s had to borrow makeup from Samie in the meantime.

