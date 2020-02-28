Chris Hughes Leaves Fans Confused As He Mixes Up Date: 'How Is It Snowing In April?'

Chris Hughes made fans laugh with hilarious blunder. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s Chris Hughes, who is dating Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, mixed up the date in an Instagram post, leaving fans in hysterics.

Chris Hughes confused fans with his Instagram story, after getting the month wrong.

The former Love Island star took to social media to share a snap of the snow in his garden, on February 27.

Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Chris Hughes Being Investigated By Police Over Brawl With Photographer After NTAs

In the caption, Little Mix star Jesy Nelson's boyfriend wrote: “How is it snowing in April.”

Not realising his blunder, fans were quick to point out that it’s two months away from reaching April.

Fans were left in hysterics after Chris Hughes got confused with the date. Picture: Instagram

One tweeted a screenshot of the story he posted, penning: “Not sure if this is a joke or not [laughing emoji].”

“You do realise we’re still in February and we’re yet to have March… why April?? [laughing emoji],” joked another.

Despite his confusion, the reality TV star went on to embrace the weather by sharing a picture of his car covered in frost, with a heart eyes emoji.

Having spent Valentine’s Day with his ‘Black Magic’ singer girlfriend, fans seem to think it was just the abrupt cold weather that threw him off knowing the date.

Love Island's Chris Hughes thought it was April. Picture: Instagram

The pair, who have been together for just over a year, shared posts of their romantic Valentine's evening on social media, with Chris kicking it off with a snap of Jesy.

He wrote: "Happy Valentines my love [heart emoji] you’re proper fit and I fancy you @jesynelson.”

The X Factor winner then shared a photo of Chris with rose petals on his face, penning: "This is my valentine everyone! How bout you? [heart emoji] [sic].”

Jesy, who recently scooped Best Factual at the National Television Awards for her Odd One Out documentary, also shared a video of the lovebirds leaving their Valentine’s Day meal, calling themslves by their ship name, 'Chesy'.

