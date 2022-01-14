Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Pregnant With First Child With Boyfriend David Houghton

14 January 2022, 10:15

Chloe Crowhurst from Love Island is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend David Houghton
Chloe Crowhurst from Love Island is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend David Houghton. Picture: @chloecrowhurstx/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, David Houghton.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst is pregnant!

The reality TV star, who appeared on the 2017 series of the dating show, announced the exciting news on Instagram with an adorable post.

Love Island's Hugo Hammond Divides Fans With Tik Tok Rap

Sharing a polaroid snap of herself cradling her baby bump, Chloe posted the news alongside a jumper embroidered with the words: “Welcome little one.”

She also shared a sonogram of her baby in the post.

Chloe Crowhurst is pregnant with her first child
Chloe Crowhurst is pregnant with her first child. Picture: @chloecrowhurstx/Instagram
Chloe Crowhurst revealed she's going to become a mother for the first time
Chloe Crowhurst revealed she's going to become a mother for the first time. Picture: @chloecrowhurstx/Instagram
Chloe Crowhurst appeared on season 3 of Love Island
Chloe Crowhurst appeared on season 3 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

The 24-year-old captioned the post: “2022.. when 2 become 3. We can’t wait to meet you little one.

“It’s been a overwhelming few months, but I am super excited for the future and creating memories with my own little family.”

Although Chloe didn’t tag her beau in the post, her boyfriend David Houghton commented on the post, simply penning: “Love you.”

David then went on to share Chloe’s post to his Instagram Stories, adding: “My family,” underneath it, alongside a heart emoji.

Chloe Crowhurst's boyfriend reposted the pregnancy announcement
Chloe Crowhurst's boyfriend reposted the pregnancy announcement. Picture: @davidhoughton_/Instagram

Chloe and David have kept their romance out of the spotlight, with the former Love Island star not sharing any snaps of them together on her account.

However, David - who is a videographer and photographer according to his social media accounts - previously shared a snap from a shoot with Chloe back in June last year.

Congrats to the parents-to-be!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Liam pranked Millie in The Maldives

Love Island's Liam Reardon Pranked Mille Court With A Fake Proposal On Holiday

Love Island

Fans spotted something 'off' about Khloe's latest post

Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Fail As Fans Notice Giveaway Sign

Kardashian fans were left divided over North West's braces

North West Just Got Braces And Kardashian Fans Are Divided

Perrie Edwards was seen back in the studio

Perrie Edwards Is Already In The Studio Working On Solo Music

Does Liberty Poole have a boyfriend?

Does Liberty Poole Have A Boyfriend? The Lowdown On Her Dating Life

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Liberty Poole?

Love Island 2021 Liberty Poole: Age, Job and Instagram Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star