Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Pregnant With First Child With Boyfriend David Houghton

Chloe Crowhurst from Love Island is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend David Houghton. Picture: @chloecrowhurstx/Instagram

Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, David Houghton.

Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst is pregnant!

The reality TV star, who appeared on the 2017 series of the dating show, announced the exciting news on Instagram with an adorable post.

Sharing a polaroid snap of herself cradling her baby bump, Chloe posted the news alongside a jumper embroidered with the words: “Welcome little one.”

She also shared a sonogram of her baby in the post.

Chloe Crowhurst is pregnant with her first child. Picture: @chloecrowhurstx/Instagram

Chloe Crowhurst revealed she's going to become a mother for the first time. Picture: @chloecrowhurstx/Instagram

Chloe Crowhurst appeared on season 3 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

The 24-year-old captioned the post: “2022.. when 2 become 3. We can’t wait to meet you little one.

“It’s been a overwhelming few months, but I am super excited for the future and creating memories with my own little family.”

Although Chloe didn’t tag her beau in the post, her boyfriend David Houghton commented on the post, simply penning: “Love you.”

David then went on to share Chloe’s post to his Instagram Stories, adding: “My family,” underneath it, alongside a heart emoji.

Chloe Crowhurst's boyfriend reposted the pregnancy announcement. Picture: @davidhoughton_/Instagram

Chloe and David have kept their romance out of the spotlight, with the former Love Island star not sharing any snaps of them together on her account.

However, David - who is a videographer and photographer according to his social media accounts - previously shared a snap from a shoot with Chloe back in June last year.

Congrats to the parents-to-be!

