Chloe And Toby Had The Most Relatable First Date Out Of The Villa

Fans can't stop talking about Chloe and Toby's date. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Love Island's runners-up, Chloe and Toby, just had the most wholesome date and fans can't stop talking about it.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have proved that they're just as loveable outside the Love Island villa as they are in!

The newly committed pair recently stepped back onto British soil after their whirlwind summer romance on the hit dating ITV series.

Toby, 22, and Chloe, 25, have grown somewhat of a reputation among fans for being hilarious and they did not disappoint with their choice of first date since returning from Majorca...

The pair kept their villa promise and had a cheeky first day in the U.K. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

The Bicester beauty and Essex lad may have had a bumpy Love Island journey but they captured the hearts of the public and wound up finishing the show in second place!

Now that the Islanders have completed isolation and are all back home after the electric finale on August 23rd, they're resuming back to normal life (but with a much higher follower count).

Of course, Chloby opted to dine out at one of their favourite restaurants upon their return... Nandos!

Toby and Chloe shared their date night antics on Instagram. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

The pair seemingly still have their feet firmly on the ground despite all the intense media attention, they even gave fans an insight into 'date night' as they shared a series of posts to their Instagram stories.

Twitter users couldn't stop talking about the cheeky date online, with one posting: "Not Toby and Chloe actually going to Nandos for their first date just like they said they would."

Another tweet read: "Why is it just so adorable that chloe and toby have gone to nandos for their first date [sic]."

Chloe and Toby finally get to have their Nandos trip. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

chloe and toby’s first date post love island being nandos just makes so much sense — مي (@EGYPTIIANA) August 31, 2021

chloe and toby having their first date after love island at nandos … the real winners pic.twitter.com/DM2ewJc0v1 — zoë (@zoe_alliyah) August 31, 2021

We love to see the playful pair stay true to themselves!

They even proclaimed in the villa that they would take each other out to the famous chicken restaurant once they got out – and that they did!

