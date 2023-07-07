Love Island Fans Think Two Former Contestants Are Dating

7 July 2023, 10:09

Love Island stars Cheyenne and Casey come together for TikTok

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Two ex-Love Islanders have sparked dating rumours after jetting off on holiday together.

Former Love Island stars Casey O’Gorman and Cheyanne Kerr have sparked dating rumours after spending time together whilst on holiday in Greece.

Despite appearing on different seasons - with Casey from series 9 and Cheyanne from series 8 - the pair have been romantically linked after sharing a video together online, hinting at a brewing romance.

Love Island Feud Ignites Off-Air As Tyrique’s Best Friend Toby Weights In On Ella Re-Coupling

An array of islanders are currently on holiday together in Rhodes, including Tom Clare, Liv Hawkins, Belle Hassan, Rosie Seabrook, Casey and Cheyanne.

However, one TikTok that was posted by Cheyanne has grabbed the attention of fans after doing a trend with Casey alone.

Cheyanne Kerr has sparked dating rumours with Casey O'Gorman
Cheyanne Kerr has sparked dating rumours with Casey O'Gorman. Picture: Cheyanne Kerr/Instagram
Casey O'Gorman ignited rumours that he's dating Cheyanne Kerr
Casey O'Gorman ignited rumours that he's dating Cheyanne Kerr. Picture: Cheyanne Kerr/TikTok

The funny video showed the two of them sipping cocktails around the hotel bar alongside the caption #wannagetdrunk.

It was Casey’s comment that then left fans wide-eyed after he penned: “First holiday together," alongside a love heart emoji, and it wasn’t long until fans reacted.

“Wow this needs to happen,” said one person, while another chimed in: “Wait, I approve.”

“The duo we didn’t know we needed,” added a third.

Casey O'Gorman appeared on winter Love Island earlier this year
Casey O'Gorman appeared on winter Love Island earlier this year. Picture: Casey O'Gorman/Instagram
An array of former Love Islanders have jetted off to Greece together
An array of former Love Islanders have jetted off to Greece together. Picture: Casey O'Gorman/Instagram

Casey appeared on the winter series of the show earlier this year where he left the villa with Rosie after getting to know Claudia Fogarty.

However, he and Rosie called it quits just a week later and despite being linked to Claudia after the series wrapped, they continued to be just friends.

Meanwhile, Cheyanne originally appeared on the show in 2022 as a Casa Amor bombshell and grew close to Jacques O’Neill, but ended up going home after she wasn’t picked during the re-coupling.

Casey and Cheyanne are yet to publicly comment on speculation that they’re dating, but it wouldn’t be the first time islanders have found love with one another outside of the villa.

Will and Jessie React To Their Best Love Island Moments | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle's season 5

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Season 5: Ages, Jobs & Instagram Of The Contestants

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for over a decade.

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have They Been BFFs?

Selena Gomez

Andrew from Love Island has opened up about his past cancer diagnosis

Love Island’s Andrew Le Page Recalls Being Diagnosed With Brain Tumour At The Age Of 20

Taylor Swift has updated her lyrics for 'Better Than Revenge'

Taylor Swift Fans Divided Over 'Better Than Revenge' Lyric Change

All the artists on the Barbie soundtrack

'Barbie The Album': All The Confirmed Artists On The Soundtrack – Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj & More

TV & Film

Taylor Swift is re-recording five albums

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Six Albums

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star