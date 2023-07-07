Love Island Fans Think Two Former Contestants Are Dating

Love Island stars Cheyenne and Casey come together for TikTok

Two ex-Love Islanders have sparked dating rumours after jetting off on holiday together.

Former Love Island stars Casey O’Gorman and Cheyanne Kerr have sparked dating rumours after spending time together whilst on holiday in Greece.

Despite appearing on different seasons - with Casey from series 9 and Cheyanne from series 8 - the pair have been romantically linked after sharing a video together online, hinting at a brewing romance.

An array of islanders are currently on holiday together in Rhodes, including Tom Clare, Liv Hawkins, Belle Hassan, Rosie Seabrook, Casey and Cheyanne.

However, one TikTok that was posted by Cheyanne has grabbed the attention of fans after doing a trend with Casey alone.

Cheyanne Kerr has sparked dating rumours with Casey O'Gorman. Picture: Cheyanne Kerr/Instagram

Casey O'Gorman ignited rumours that he's dating Cheyanne Kerr. Picture: Cheyanne Kerr/TikTok

The funny video showed the two of them sipping cocktails around the hotel bar alongside the caption #wannagetdrunk.

It was Casey’s comment that then left fans wide-eyed after he penned: “First holiday together," alongside a love heart emoji, and it wasn’t long until fans reacted.

“Wow this needs to happen,” said one person, while another chimed in: “Wait, I approve.”

“The duo we didn’t know we needed,” added a third.

Casey O'Gorman appeared on winter Love Island earlier this year. Picture: Casey O'Gorman/Instagram

An array of former Love Islanders have jetted off to Greece together. Picture: Casey O'Gorman/Instagram

Casey appeared on the winter series of the show earlier this year where he left the villa with Rosie after getting to know Claudia Fogarty.

However, he and Rosie called it quits just a week later and despite being linked to Claudia after the series wrapped, they continued to be just friends.

Meanwhile, Cheyanne originally appeared on the show in 2022 as a Casa Amor bombshell and grew close to Jacques O’Neill, but ended up going home after she wasn’t picked during the re-coupling.

Casey and Cheyanne are yet to publicly comment on speculation that they’re dating, but it wouldn’t be the first time islanders have found love with one another outside of the villa.

