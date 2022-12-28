The Love Island Cast Singing A Christmas Song Is All Of Us At Karaoke

28 December 2022, 11:16 | Updated: 28 December 2022, 11:54

The Islanders stole the show
The Islanders stole the show. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island fans couldn't stop talking about the cast's Christmas performance on Britain Get Singing, here's what they had to say...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island had us glued to our screens over the summer, but the 2022 cast also made an appearance this Christmas!

Tasha Ghouri, Andrew Le Page, Danica Taylor, Paige Thorne, Luca Bish and Antigoni Buxton all took to the stage to perform a Christmas classic for ITV's Britain Get Singing.

Gemma Owen Has ‘No Regrets’ After Love Island And Split From Luca Bish

The new competition series shows groups of reality stars and actors go head-to-head in a sing-off, and it kicked off the season on Christmas Eve.

The Islanders performed none other than Wham!'s unparalleled festive tune 'Last Christmas'... and the reactions were varied, to say the least!

The singing competition is all for charity, but the Islanders' performance was all of us attempting karaoke at Christmas.

Britain Get Singing aired on December 24
Britain Get Singing aired on December 24. Picture: ITV

It certainly looked like the six Love Island contestants had the time of their lives as they reunited on stage, but not everyone was impressed with their vocal delivery.

A clip of the performance was shared to TikTok and quickly went viral, at the time of writing the video has racked up a whopping near-three million views and endless comments.

"This is treacherous," one commenter (savagely) bluntly put it.

Another reply to the post pointed out how Andrew missed a cue for one of his lines: "No I'm dying the way @andrewlepage23 confidently came in at the wrong time."

We've all been there, Andrew.

"Danica can do no wrong in my eyes," one user came to their favourite Islander's defence.

"The poor Love Island guys are never going to live this down but saying that the whole programme was surprisingly entertaining," one tweet read.

Another viewer took to Twitter to share some positivity following the divisive performance, she wrote: "I LOVE that Love Island’s performance was less than perfect. That’s life. That’s real!"

What were your thoughts?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

2022 was a whirlwind, here's the breakdown

A 2022 Rundown: From Memes To Pop Culture Moments

Features

Have you already finished Emily in Paris?

What To Watch After Finishing Emily In Paris Series 3

TV & Film

Harry Styles had a wholesome holiday

Harry Styles Spends A Wholesome Christmas With His Mum & Sister

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

Zayn Malik is said to be working on his fourth studio album

Zayn Malik’s Fourth Album: Everything We Know So Far From Release Date To Tracklist

Shaughna Phillips opened up about her mystery boyfriend ahead of giving birth

Pregnant Love Island Star Shaughna Phillips Breaks Silence On Mystery Boyfriend Ahead Of Welcoming Baby

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star