The Love Island Cast Singing A Christmas Song Is All Of Us At Karaoke

The Islanders stole the show. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Love Island fans couldn't stop talking about the cast's Christmas performance on Britain Get Singing, here's what they had to say...

Love Island had us glued to our screens over the summer, but the 2022 cast also made an appearance this Christmas!

Tasha Ghouri, Andrew Le Page, Danica Taylor, Paige Thorne, Luca Bish and Antigoni Buxton all took to the stage to perform a Christmas classic for ITV's Britain Get Singing.

The new competition series shows groups of reality stars and actors go head-to-head in a sing-off, and it kicked off the season on Christmas Eve.

The Islanders performed none other than Wham!'s unparalleled festive tune 'Last Christmas'... and the reactions were varied, to say the least!

The singing competition is all for charity, but the Islanders' performance was all of us attempting karaoke at Christmas.

Britain Get Singing aired on December 24. Picture: ITV

It certainly looked like the six Love Island contestants had the time of their lives as they reunited on stage, but not everyone was impressed with their vocal delivery.

A clip of the performance was shared to TikTok and quickly went viral, at the time of writing the video has racked up a whopping near-three million views and endless comments.

"This is treacherous," one commenter (savagely) bluntly put it.

Another reply to the post pointed out how Andrew missed a cue for one of his lines: "No I'm dying the way @andrewlepage23 confidently came in at the wrong time."

We've all been there, Andrew.

The poor Love Island guys are never going to live this down🙈🤣 but saying that the whole programme was suprisingly entertaining #BritainGetSinging — Debra (@lewis3_debra) December 24, 2022

I LOVE that Love Island’s performance was less than perfect. That’s life. That’s real! #BritainGetSinging — Juliet McKee (@JulietMckee) December 24, 2022

"Danica can do no wrong in my eyes," one user came to their favourite Islander's defence.

"The poor Love Island guys are never going to live this down but saying that the whole programme was surprisingly entertaining," one tweet read.

Another viewer took to Twitter to share some positivity following the divisive performance, she wrote: "I LOVE that Love Island’s performance was less than perfect. That’s life. That’s real!"

What were your thoughts?

