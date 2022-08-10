Love Island’s Adam Responds To Jacques 'Mocking' Paige Relationship

Love Island's Adam Collard has responded to Jacques' comments about his romance with Paige. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram/ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Adam Collard has hit back after Jacques O’Neill seemingly mocked his romance with Paige Thorne.

Love Island’s Adam Collard has responded to the comments made by Jacques O’Neill about his relationship with Paige Thorne.

It all started when Jacques, who was getting to know Paige in the villa before he quit the show, hopped on Instagram Live on Sunday with his BFF Luca Bish.

Love Island Bombshell Feuds With Jacques And Luca In Lengthy Post

As Luca was reading out fan questions, he asked the rugby player: “What do you think of Paige and Adam?”

Jacques sarcastically replied: "Well, her mum seems to love him doesn't she?" before adding: "He's in there with the fam!"

Adam Collard has responded to Jacques' comments. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Adam Collard has responded to Jacques and Luca 'mocking' Paige romance. Picture: AdamCollard/Twitter

Jacques’ dig makes reference to the Meet The Parents episode where Paige’s mum said of Adam: “Sorry, I'm not buying it."

The sports player went on to add: “Nah, Paige and Adam seem really happy together. Best of luck to them," before Luca quipped: "Sound well sincere there, mate!"

It wasn’t long before Love Island fans caught wind of the clip, with many accusing the pair of ‘mocking’ Paige’s romance with Geordie bombshell Adam.

Jacques was coupled up with Paige in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Adam Collard returned to series 8 of Love Island four years after appearing on the show. Picture: ITV2

Now Adam has responded to the comments after replying to a tweet that shared the viral clip between Jacques and Luca.

The fitness coach wrote: “Humble in defeat our kid, chin up x.”

This comes a few days after Adam was forced to address his relationship status with Paige after fans had wondered if they split, but he made sure to let everyone know they were still going strong.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital