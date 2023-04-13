When Is The Love Is Blind Season 4 Live Reunion & How To Watch It In The UK

Watch the announcement for the Love Is Blind Live Reunion

Here’s how to tune in and watch Love Is Blind’s very first live reunion episode for season 4.

Love Is Blind season 4 has had its fair share of drama so far - to say the least - and more seems to be on the horizon as Netflix has confirmed the series will air its first-ever live reunion!

That’s right - you’ll get to watch the reunion episode live as it happens in real-time soon after the highly-anticipated season finale.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Is Blind season four’s live reunion including what time it will air in the UK and which couples will attend…

The Love Is Blind season 4 reunion will air a few days after the season finale. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind will air its first-ever live reunion for season 4. Picture: Netflix

When is the Love Is Blind season 4 live reunion airing in the UK?

Netflix confirmed that the Love Is Blind live reunion for season four will air on Sunday, April 16th.

As batches of new episodes have been airing every Friday, the season finale will drop on Friday, April 14th, where fans will finally get to see who makes it down the aisle and says ‘I do’.

You won’t have to wait too long to see how their relationships have unfolded since filming wrapped last year, as couples will be joining for the live reunion just two days later.

The Love Is Blind live reunion will air at 8pm Eastern Time (EST) or at 5pm Pacific Time (PT) in the US, meaning fans in the UK will be able to watch it from 1am BST on Monday, April 17th.

For those who won’t be able to watch it live, however, the reunion episode will also be available to watch on the streaming platform after it has aired.

All of the Love Is Blind season 4 couples are expected to return for the live reunion. Picture: Netflix

Netflix announced the Love Is Blind season 4 live reunion will be the first of its kind. Picture: Netflix

The Love Is Blind season 4 finale will air on April 14. Picture: Netflix

Which couples will attend the Love Is Blind season 4 live reunion?

All five couples from season four are thought to be attending the live reunion and will reveal whether they’re still an item or not.

Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Paul Peden and Micah Lussier, Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi will all be ready to spill the tea during the reunion about how their relationships unfolded after the series wrapped.

However, it’s not known yet if Irina Solomonova will be rejoining her former co-stars for the reunion episode after she and Zack explosively split during their Mexico trip.

Love Is Blind season 4’s live reunion airs on April 16th on Netflix.

