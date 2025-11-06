Exclusive

Louis Tomlinson breaks silence on secret Netflix project with Zayn: 'There's not much like it'

6 November 2025, 12:36

Louis Tomlinson teases upcoming project with Zayn Malik is "different" to what&squot;s been done before
Louis Tomlinson teases upcoming project with Zayn Malik is "different" to what's been done before. Picture: Getty / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Louis Tomlinson has addressed reports that he and Zayn Malik will star in an upcoming road trip Netflix documentary.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson had signed a multi-million pound deal to film a new Netflix TV show.

It was said that the One Direction boys were filming a road trip documentary, travelling across the United States. According to reports the film is set to see them discuss 1D memories as well as their lives outside of the band.

Before the reports, pictures of Zayn and Louis playing darts had gone viral with fans desperate to know what their reunion meant. Now, we put the questions to confirmed Capital's Jingle Bell Baller Louis to see if we could get any insight into the anticipated documentary.

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have reunited for a secret upcoming project
Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have reunited for a secret upcoming project. Picture: Getty

Announcing his return to Jingle Bell Ball on Capital Breakfast, Chris Stark said to Louis: "My first question from that, I'm assuming you're the better darts player. You strike me as the better player."

"It goes with out saying," Louis quipped in reply. He was then asked who the better driver was and he revealed: "I'm the only one who can drive."

"It's been fun, can't really talk too much about it, you'll have to deal with the breadcrumbs that you've been given for now, but I'm excited about it," the 'Lemonade' singer cautiously added.

Chris pressed that what they're doing is "different", but without revealing much more, he said: "Yeah, there's not much like that, I don't think so. Yeah."

While he remained tightlipped on his and Zayn's upcoming project, he did speak more openly about his album 'How Did I Get Here?' which is set to release in January 2026.

He revealed: "I definitely wanted - this whole campaign is as a whole - I wanted it to feel like a level up, and I wanted it to feel like I was pushing myself creatively in every way."

Speaking about the music video for his lead single 'Lemonade', he said: "So I wanted it to be a bit weird, Lemonade, and a little bit trippy. The director definitely took that far but I'm really happy with the end product. Definitely.

"Again, it's another one of those things in the campaign where before I started writing anything, I certainly didn't imagine the first video to look like that. And I think that's cool. It's keeping me and my fans on my toes."

Louis Tomlinson in the music video for 'Lemonade'
Louis Tomlinson in the music video for 'Lemonade'. Picture: Louis Tomlinson on YouTube

For some reason, Chris and Jordan North offered to dress up in yellow morph suits (like in the 'Lemonade' music video) for Louis' JBB performance.

"We are up for getting the yellow Morph suits on stage, definitely," Jordan said. And it's too late now because Louis has said he's going to hold them to it. Watch this space...

