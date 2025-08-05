Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott dating timeline – their relationship so far

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott's relationship timeline so far. Picture: Alamy, @zara_mcdermott via Instagram

By Katie Smith

How long have Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott been dating? Here's everything they've shared about their romance so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott have officially gone public with their budding romance as Zara has posted an adorable photo of the two of them kissing on Instagram.

The musician and former One Direction star and the Love Island alum first sparked dating rumours in March 2025 and now, five months later, they've confirmed their relationship.

The couple, who have kept their romance private over the past few months, had previously been spotted out and about by fans and had been commenting on each other's Instagram photos for a while.

Now, the official hard launch has arrived and fans are absolutely living for how happy and in love the couple look.

Here's everything that's been shared about their relationship so far, including their sweet Instagram comments.

Louis and Zara have been dating for a few months now. Picture: @louist91 via Instagram

March 2025: Louis and Zara spark dating rumours

Louis and Zara's romance began back in March 2025 when Louis' sisters (Lottie, Phoebe and Daisy) all started following Zara on Instagram. Louis followed her too, and Zara followed all of them back.

A week later, Louis and Zara were spotted out on a romantic-looking dinner together.

At the time, tabloid sources said: “Louis whisked Zara away for a break in Suffolk and he absolutely charmed her. It’s clear he thinks she’s drop-dead gorgeous too. For now they’re taking things slowly and enjoying each other’s company to see where it takes them.”

April 2025: Louis' arm is spotted in the background of Zara's Instagram Stories

Shortly after sparking initial rumours, Zara seemingly confirmed that she and Louis were growing closer after his arm tattoos were spotted in the background of her Instagram Story. Later that day, the two posted matching Stories from a Stereophonics gig in Los Angeles.

📸| Louis’ arm today via Zara McDermott. pic.twitter.com/9beADVrCO4 — World Tomlinson (@LouisWT91World) April 10, 2025

So were gonna ignore that louis and zara are together?? pic.twitter.com/bnk06Rh2by — Delilah ×͜×²⁸ LOUIS FLIPPED ME OFF (@original1Dstan) April 9, 2025

May 2025: Louis shares sweet comment under Zara's Instagram post

Weeks later, Louis left an adorable comment under Zara's Instagram post celebrating the documentary she'd been working on.

In her caption, Zara wrote: "Every year that goes by I feel my confidence in front of the camera, in my producing (and in myself!!) growing so much. I feel really proud of this, of our amazing team for creating such a special series with so much depth to it, exploring some pretty serious topics but also capturing the fun too. I learnt SO much making this programme."

"Proud of you x", Louis wrote as his sister Daisy also commented: "Clever and beautiful". So sweet!

Louis leaves sweet comment on Zara's Instagram post celebrating her new documentary. Picture: @zara_mcdermott via Instagram

May 2025: Louis' sister Lottie shares rare insight into his relationship with Zara

Speaking to The Mirror, Louis' sister Lottie Tomlinson opened up about Zara and her impressions of their relationship so far. She said: “Yeah, she is amazing and they are really happy. I’m really happy for him.”

When asked if she thought the new couple would help out with her parenting duties, mum-of-two Lottie laughed, before she replied: “Hopefully, yeah.”

June 2025: Louis and Zara are spotted at Glastonbury together

Following on from Lottie's cute comments, Zara joined Louis and friends at Glasto 2025. Fans of Louis will know that he loves the festival and has been seen in the camp grounds several times (who could forget when he took a full TV set up so everyone could watch the football?!)

Photos and videos of the couple surfaced on social media before Louis shared a bunch of snaps from the weekend, including one of the full group – Zara included.

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott went to Glastonbury together in 2025. Picture: @louist91 via Instagram

August 2025: Zara hard launches her relationship with Louis on Instagram

They're officially Instagram official! In August 2025, Zara hard-launched their relationship by posting an adorable photo of her and Louis sharing a kiss with a simple red heart as the caption.

"I love you x", Louis wrote in the comment section. Obsessed!

Read more celebrity news below:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.