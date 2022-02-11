Louis Tomlinson Stops Concert So Fan Can Be Carried Out

Louis Tomlinson stopped the show for a fan. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Fans are praising Louis Tomlinson online after he made sure that all fans were safe during his most recent live concert.

Louis Tomlinson is back on the road and he's making sure fans are safe at his shows!

At his most recent concert in Washington D.C on Thursday (February 10), the One Direction alumn halted his performance to allow an unconscious fan to be carried out from the crowd.

The 30-year-old star commanded the audience, making sure there was enough space for the incapacitated concert-goer.

Louis Tomlinson commanded the crowd in Washington D.C. Picture: Getty

Louis stated to the venue: "Everyone c'mon it's a team effort, it's a team effort, don't let me look at you and see you're not moving back."

Tommo proved yet again that his number one priority at his live shows is to create a happy and healthy environment for all.

The 'Walls' singer urged the 2,000 strong-crowd to 'back it up a bit' as the situation was dealt with, reminding everyone that water was available to all.

He’s back and urging folks to back up. pic.twitter.com/kpRPRqesAj — Scott Wise (@Scott_Wise) February 11, 2022

Louis Tomlinson stopped his concert for a total of 17 minutes to make sure everyone single person in that venue was 100% okay. PLEASE PLEASE STOP DEGRADING THIS MAN WHEN HE IS THE MOST CARING, LOVING AND SUPPORTIVE PERSON IN THIS WORLD. — Bec!! LTWT 🎸 (@28habitlou) February 8, 2022

His set remained paused until the scene had settled, he announced: "We will stop the show for five minutes. Everyone who needs water, drink it, stay hydrated."

Fans had nothing but words of adoration and praise for the star as hundreds flocked to Twitter following his performance.

One user wrote: "HE IS THE MOST CARING, LOVING AND SUPPORTIVE PERSON IN THIS WORLD [sic]."

