Louis Tomlinson opens up about writing songs about Liam Payne on his third album

28 January 2026, 11:41

Louis Tomlinson speaking about Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson has spoken out about writing music about Liam Payne on his album 'How Did I Get Here?'. Picture: Getty / Youtube

By Abbie Reynolds

After speculation about his song 'Dark To Light', Louis Tomlinson has spoken out about writing music about Liam Payne on his album 'How Did I Get Here?'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Friday 23rd January, former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson released his third solo album How Did I Get Here?. The record included the track 'Dark To Light' which fans speculated he had penned about his late friend, and former bandmate, Liam Payne.

Liam tragically passed in in October 2024. At the time, Louis shared a moving tribute, saying: "I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday."

Now, in a conversation about the album, Louis has opened up about whether he has written music about Liam and his passing. He described Liam as "a puppy dog, man. Just like the sweetest, most lovely guy like that", and revealed that he has written music about him, both directly and subconsciously.

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson were good friends even outside of One Direction
Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson were good friends even outside of One Direction. Picture: Getty

Louis was asked by Zane Lowe whether he had written any music about Liam, to which he replied: "When something happens like that in your life it’s really difficult to write anything else.

"I remember this the first time I experienced grief, how can you write a love song when you’re feeling the feelings that you're feeling? It feels so unimportant to everything going in your head."

He said he didn't want to "over explain" any of his music as he wanted to be "open to interpretation". However, he added: "There were definitely moments where I've written about him directly and other moments that are a bit more subconscious.

"It's not something I want to over explain - it won’t be too hard for people to join the dots."

In Louis Tomlinson's song 'Dark To Light' he sings: I wish you could see how you look in my eyes, One more time
In Louis Tomlinson's song 'Dark To Light' he sings: I wish you could see how you look in my eyes, One more time. Picture: Getty

Talking specifically about 'Dark To Light', which has been speculated to have been written about Liam, he said: "Every time I hear it I get goosebumps, and drift off in my head and think about it."

He added: "It’ll probably be a challenging one to do live but it's one I want to do live."

Read more about Louis Tomlinson here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Scott and Sean pictured in the villa.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's family issue emotional statement after tense Scott row

Love Island

Bridgerton season 4 release time—here's what time it comes out on Netflix

Here's exactly what time Bridgerton season 4 Part 1 comes out

Scott pictured looking shocked, and Millie and Charlie talking.

Will Love Island All Stars 2026 have a Casa Amor?

Love Island

A screenshot from Harry Cooksley's TikTok and Helena Ford crying in the villa.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley admits he "feels sorry" for ex Helena Ford on All Stars

Love Island

Harry Styles will donate £1 from every UK tour ticket to support small music venues

Harry Styles will donate £1 from every UK tour ticket to support small music venues

Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together, Together Tour

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together Together Tour

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

Exclusive
Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings for Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Exclusive
Kylie Minogue spills on Met Gala after party with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Kylie Minogue spills on "wild" Met Gala interaction with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Exclusive
I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

TV & Film

Exclusive
Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits