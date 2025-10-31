Exclusive

Louis Tomlinson explains why he won't sing certain One Direction songs on tour

Louis Tomlinson performs One Direction songs on tour – here's how he chooses which ones to sing. Picture: Noam Galai/Getty Images, Fred Duval/FilmMagic

By Katie Louise Smith

Louis has performed Night Changes, Where Do Broken Hearts Go, No Control and Drag Me Down on his own tour, but there's some songs that he won't sing live.

Wondering how Louis Tomlinson chooses which One Direction songs to sing during his live shows? He's now explained the exact reasoning behind his specific 1D song selections.

For a while now, Louis has been performing tracks like 'Where Do Broken Hearts Go', 'No Control', 'Night Changes' and 'Drag Me Down' to his sold-out crowds and, as expected, audiences go absolutely wild for them every! single! time!

Louis co-wrote quite a lot of One Direction songs during his time in the band so that definitely factors into his songs choices. But there's also two more reasons behind his choices – and one is really, really sweet.

Speaking to Capital Buzz in a new interview, Louis revealed that his One Direction song selection boils down to whether or not the lyrics are 'grown-up' enough for him to sing and for it to make sense.

And secondly, regarding the songs from 1D's final album Made In The AM specifically, whether or not they ever performed them live as a band before.

"To be honest, the hardest thing with picking the One Direction songs is if the lyric– I'm really proud of most of those One Direction songs but some of the lyric is like quite– It can be a little juvenile," Louis explained. "So it's a bit weird to kind of sing at this age and stuff. So it's more about the lyric, really. And does the lyric fit?"

"That's where something like, you know, 'Night Changes'. That I do do on occasion. That has, you know, different– It feels like a bit more of a mature lyric," he continued.

Due to their split, One Direction (sans Zayn) never performed many of their 'Made In The AM' songs live. Picture: Getty

When asked if he would ever perform the fan-fave 'What A Feeling', which he co-wrote with Liam Payne, Louis shared: "I've also got a funny thing about that. There's a lot of those songs that we never performed from the last record [...] And for that reason, I feel like– Yeah, it's kind of cool like that. I wouldn't want to taint that."

Because 'Made In The AM' was released just before the band went on "hiatus", Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall never actually performed most of the album live. They never toured the album either.

