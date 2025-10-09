Louis Tomlinson addresses One Direction reunion after Liam Payne's passing

Louis speaks to Rolling Stone about One Direction reunion after Liam's passing. Picture: Alamy

By Lily Bell

As Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik reunite for a Netflix series, Louis has opened up about whether One Direction will come back.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Louis Tomlinson has addressed the possibility of a One Direction reunion after the emotional passing of Liam Payne last year.

While Louis gears up to release his third album How Did I Get Here? on January 23, he's spoken to Rolling Stone UK to reflect on the likelihood of a One Direction reunion after their split.

Zayn Malik was the first to leave the band in the middle of the On The Road Again Tour in 2015. The following year, the remaining members - Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan announced an indefinite hiatus to pursue their own passions.

Since their split, fans have patiently hoped for a one-off reunion tour, much like Oasis and other iconic bands have done, and now Louis has spoken out about it.

Will One Direction get back together?

Louis explained that the prospect of a reunion feels “infinitely more complicated”. Picture: Alamy

Will One Direction reunite?

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK, Louis explained that seeing Oasis live made him think about a One Direction reunion. He said: "That was one of the first feelings I got when I was there, but I think it’s more that you’re romanticising the idea than (thinking about) the reality of the situation."

Louis revealed that the prospect of a reunion feels “infinitely more complicated” due to the heartbreaking passing of fellow bandmate Liam last year. He added: “Right now, I can’t foresee a time where I would actually feel comfortable doing that."

Although, performing as a four would be a possibility - Louis ultimately shared that it would “feel like something else almost”.

He added: “Before Liam passed, I kind of always had it in the back of my mind. Like, ‘I’m sure we’ll do something, even if it’s just one big show.’ But now I’d be really surprised. I also kind of love that the last time that we were on stage together, Liam was there. That’s just so perfect."

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Louis shared deeper insight into his mindset regarding a potential reunion. He said: "Never say never… but I’m just not sure it would be right to him".

"Say for the sake of argument, 25 years’ time, it’s like a f-----g Oasis thing, they offer us an arm and a leg, and they’re like, ‘Come back and do this many shows’, I don’t know.

“(Liam’s death) just completely put a pin in all of that. And the irony is, there was no one campaigning for One Direction to get back more than Liam. I would say I came in a close second."

Louis and Zayn have filmed a three-part series for Netflix. Picture: Alamy

Whilst a One Direction reunion seems unlikely, fans can take comfort in knowing that Louis has reunited with Zayn for a three-part series following them road trip across America.

The yet-to-be-named project will provide viewers a “rare look” at both of their private lives and a rekindling of their friendship - they'll open up about “life, love, loss, and fatherhood". It's unclear when the series was filmed and when it will be released, but we're sure they'll reflect on Liam's passing, and celebrate his legacy.

A source told a tabloid: "This will be an absolutely huge show for Netflix and is guaranteed to whip 1D’s global army of fans into a frenzy.

"It’s likely to be a chance for some serious soul-searching and deep discussions about the incredible journey the group have already been on since they were formed on The X Factor 15 years ago."

Read more about Liam Payne here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.