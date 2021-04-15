Louis Tomlinson Hugs His Fans Like ‘His Children’ Says Body Language Specialist

Fans have been discussing how sweet Louis Tomlinson's interactions are with fans. Picture: Getty/PA

A body language specialist has spoken about the way Louis Tomlinson hugs his fans and we are emotional!

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson is one of the sweetest pop stars around so it should come as no surprise that the way he interacts with his fans is definitely special.

So much so, actually, that a body language specialist has spoken about the parental energy he gives off when hugging his fans!

Louis Tomlinson Liked A Throwback One Direction Video & Their Vocals Are Incredible

The body language educator named Craig James Baxter - @bodylanguageuk on Twitter - explained in depth what he could see from the way Louis embraces his fans.

The tweets, which were originally posted in 2018, have been resurfaced by fans, as they got emotional about how adorable the One Direction star is, all over again!

Louis Tomlinson's fans have been praising the star for being the sweetest. Picture: Getty

louis tomlinson hugging fans; a very much needed thread ˚₊· ͟͟͞͞➳❥ pic.twitter.com/XF7mS4BRyX — chrisy♛ (on follow limit) (@fearlesssslarry) April 3, 2021

Sharing a snap of Louis hugging a teary fan, Craig penned: “One direction's Louis Tomlinson gives an adoring fan a gentle head cradle whilst meeting him.

“This is a powerful comforting & reassurance gesture often seen by loving parents with their children which sends a strong silent message of ' you're safe with me.’”

Another tweet went on to read: “Repeated ‘introductory’ gesture from #1D’s Louis Tomlinson when meeting fans, sending with it a strong & silent message of ‘look at who I’m with!’

“Meaning that despite his stardom, he doesn’t consider himself to be the most important one in the photograph,” alongside some sweet snaps with fans.

throwback to when a body language specialist said that the way louis tomlinson hugs his fans is the way parents hug their children which sends them a strong silent message of ‘you're safe with me’ 🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/J21kVvXZSV — ً (@91community) April 14, 2021

Louis Tomlinson's fans took to Twitter to share how sweet the star is when meeting his fans. Picture: Twitter

It’s safe to say fans were teary-eyed about the tweets as many rushed to Twitter to share a reminder about how much they value the ‘Walls’ singer.

“Stop it all i want in my life is a louis hug don't do this to me,” shared one emotional fan.

“I’m gonna cry he is so adorable,” penned another.

A third went on to point out “the way he pats [fans’] heads”, adding: “He does this all the time but it needed to be pointed out by a body language specialist for me to actually notice that he ALWAYS points to the fans while taking pictures and considers them more important," brb, we are sobbing!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital