Louis Tomlinson makes heart-wrenching admission about grieving Liam Payne's death

20 October 2025, 12:57

Louis Tomlinson has opened up about grieving Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson has opened up about grieving Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Louis Tomlinson has opened up about dealing with grief after the passing of his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last Thursday (16th September), marked one year since the tragic death of singer-songwriter Liam Payne. At the time of Liam's passing, his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson was left devastated.

In a tribute to his late friend, Louis wrote: "I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul."

Louis vowed to take care of Liam's son Bear, saying: "I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was."

Now, a year on, Louis has said he doesn't think think he'll ever be able to accept Liam's death.

Louis Tomlinson (L) and Liam Payne attend the BRIT Awards 2016
On Liam's death, Louis said: "It’s something I’ll never really accept. I don’t think.". Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Independent, he said: "I naively thought that, at this point, I’d unfortunately be a little bit more well versed with grief than other people my age."

"I thought that might mean something, but it didn’t at all," he said in reference to the loss of his mother, Joanna Deakin, who died from leukaemia in 2016, and the death of his 18-year-old sister, Félicité, who died from an accidental overdose just three years later.

Teary eyed, he spoke directly on Liam's death by saying: "It’s something I’ll never really accept. I don’t think."

Liam Payne (L) and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction perform onstage
Louis saidL "Liam would always entertain me. If I was bored and wanted to have a laugh, he would play that role.". Picture: Getty

The 33-year-old musician spoke fondly about Liam, adding: "Liam would always entertain me. If I was bored and wanted to have a laugh, he would play that role."

He spoke about how Liam showed up to support him when he appeared as a judge on The X Factor and at the premiere of his documentary, All of Those Voices, in 2023.

"This is in no way a comment aimed at the other boys — but I know if it was me, I would have struggled with that idea. There [would've been] a feeling of inferiority there, because you're the guest," he explained.

"But any opportunity Liam got like that, he was always, always there for me. Even if he might have been struggling, he put himself second and still turned up. Those moments are really a testament to the truth of who he was as a person."

One Direction pose at tables during The BRIT Awards 2012
One Direction pose at tables during The BRIT Awards 2012. Picture: Getty

Recently Louis addressed the possibility of a One Direction reunion with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik after Liam's death. The star said: "Right now, I can’t foresee a time where I would actually feel comfortable doing that.

"Before Liam passed, I kind of always had it in the back of my mind. Like, ‘I’m sure we’ll do something, even if it’s just one big show.’ But now I’d be really surprised."

"I also kind of love that the last time that we were on stage together, Liam was there. That’s just so perfect," he added.

Read more One Direction news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni have gotten into a row over intimacy

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth reveals real reason for lying about intimacy with Divarni

TV & Film

What does Group 7 mean on TikTok and how did it start?

What is Group 7 on TikTok? The viral trend explained

Princess Andre pictured on her show The Princess Diaries.

Princess Andre announces two more series of her reality show 'The Princess Diaries'

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth has addressed her reason for choosing to 'marry' Steven during a game

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth breaks silence on Steven relationship amid affair rumours

TV & Film

MAFS Julia-Ruth pictured at a dinner party and Steven at the spa day.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Steven spark affair rumours

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth used a Divarni lookalike for the video

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth posts shocking re-enactment of Divarni intimacy row

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Zara Larsson reveals how Taylor Swift helped her own her masters

Zara Larsson reveals how Taylor Swift helped her own her masters

Exclusive
Zara Larsson responds to fans pitting her against Tate McRae

Zara Larsson calls out fans pitting her against Tate McRae

Exclusive
Zara Larsson breaks down every song on Midnight Sun | Making The Album

Zara Larsson breaks down every song on Midnight Sun | Making The Album

Exclusive
Taylor Swift explains meaning behind 'Opalite' on Capital Breakfast

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift explains 'Opalite' meaning and connection to Travis Kelce

Exclusive
Taylor Swift on Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Exclusive
Taylor Swift has revealed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals her own favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits