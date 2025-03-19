Louis Tomlinson fans resurface Love Island comments amid Zara McDermott dating news

Louis Tomlinson said he 'despised' Zara McDermott's season of Love Island in resurfaced clip. Picture: Getty / YouTube Z100 New York

By Abbie Reynolds

Louis' fans have resurfaced his old Love Island comments amid Zara McDermott dating news.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speculation of Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson dating came as such a surprise it had fans making jokes like, “I’m here to put the rumours to rest. Louis isn’t dating Zara, he’s married to me".

But lo and behold, photos obtains by the tabloids appear to confirm the pair are in fact dating following Zara's shock split from Sam Thompson at the start of the year.

And, while the tide seems to be shifting in favour of the surprise pairing, fans have of course been trying to find any way to link them before this news.

Now, an old interview clip of the One Direction star has started doing the rounds online where he talks about Love Island, the show Zara found her fame on back in 2018 (season four).

Zara was on Love Island in 2018. Picture: Getty

In an interview with Z100 New York in 2020, Louis said: "I've got no time for Love Island. I absolutely despise that show. Do you know what's bad? One year I got pulled in - this is my excuse anyway - I got pulled in to watch it, maybe I put a few tweets out about it.

"Honestly it's a tragic show, I've got no time for it or anyone on it."

But fans have now noticed that the year he was actively tweeting about the show was during Zara's season as posts from X (was Twitter) dated from 2018 that he made have been reshared.

The post that fans have been resurfacing reads: "Can I just say, thank f--- love island is over!"

Louis Tomlinson Says 'One Direction Was Not Real Life'

However, fast forward five years and Louis' thoughts on people from Love Island seem to have changed as it's been reported that he "put a smile back on" Zara's face following her break up with Sam.

A source told the MailOnline: "Zara is so happy, it’s early days with her and Louis but everything is going well between them.

"News of their romance leaked sooner than they intended - the plan was to keep things private for as long as possible. They still hope to keep intimate details away from prying eyes.

They went on: "Zara is enjoying being wined and dined and experiencing the thrill of dating someone new again. 'She had been with Sam for years and in the end their relationship became transactional… they had lost their sparkle. Louis has certainly put a smile back on her face."

Louis Tomlinson is reportedly dating Zara McDermott. Picture: Getty

Under TikToks using sound from Louis' old interview fans have commented things like, "wasn't that the season Zara was on as well ?!" and "AND HE STARTED TO DATE WITH LOVE ISLAND GIRL [sic]".

Speculation that they were dating started after some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Louis and his sisters (Phoebe, Lottie and Daisy) had all started following Zara on Instagram.

Neither of them have publicly commented on the alleged relationship so far.

Read more celebrity news here: