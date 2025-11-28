Exclusive

Louis Tomlinson reveals his favourite unreleased One Direction song

Louis Tomlinson revealed his favourite unreleased One Direction song. Picture: Capital / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Louis Tomlinson has shared with us his favourite unreleased One Direction song which he 'fought' to get released.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Louis Tomlinson, who is gearing up to release his third solo studio album How Did I Get Here?, joined us at Capital HQ to answer fan questions via Fan Mail.

One fan wrote to Louis saying: "You recently said there are 50-60 unreleased 1D songs. What's one song you wish you released, either 1D or your own?"

The star revealed that there is in fact a song that he fought to be released but never did.

Read more: Louis Tomlinson breaks silence on secret Netflix project with Zayn: 'There's not much like it'

Louis Tomlinson answered Fan Mail with Capital. Picture: Capital

He said: "There is a song, I think we wrote it for the last One Direction record/album, or the one before. And we have a tour called Where We Are and there was a song also - I think it got leaked actually - it was a song called 'Where We Are'.

"I always really loved that song, I was fighting for that song to make the record, it never did."

As it turns out, the song was leaked and has widely become a fan favourite track - despite to never being released officially. Just earlier this month, one fan wrote on X: "who’s going to tell one direction it’s never too late to officially release the where we are song like do you understand how much of a BOP that is [crying emojis]"

Another fan said: "Btw Where We Are is the best one direction song and I won’t take any other opinions"

A third has said: "so you’re telling me the where we are tour was named after a song that one direction didn’t even release????? WHY WONT THESE BOYS LET ME LIVE"

In 2014, One Direction went on the Where We Are Tour in support of their third studio album, Midnight Memories.

One Direction performing during their, Where We Are Tour. Picture: Getty

Recently, Louis has reflected on the possibility of a One Direction reunion and said it feels like it wouldn't be right anymore now that their beloved member Liam Payne has passed. "Right now, I can’t foresee a time where I would actually feel comfortable doing that," he said in a Rolling Stones interview.

He added: "Before Liam passed, I kind of always had it in the back of my mind. Like, ‘I’m sure we’ll do something, even if it’s just one big show.’ But now I’d be really surprised. I also kind of love that the last time that we were on stage together, Liam was there. That’s just so perfect."

The musician has also said, in conversation with out sister brand Capital Buzz, that there are certain One Direction songs he won't perform live because he never got to perform them with Liam.

Explaining this, he said: "There's a lot of those songs that we never performed from the last record [...] And for that reason, I feel like– Yeah, it's kind of cool like that. I wouldn't want to taint that."

Read more One Direction news here:

Louis Tomlinson reveals the secret One Direction song he wishes was released | Capital

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.