London Travel Fares Set To Increase In Biggest Rise In A Decade

Public transport fares are set to soar in London in March.

London public transport fares are set to rise almost 5% next month.

Sadiq Khan announced on Monday that tube and bus fares will see a rise in March, which will match the current rate of inflation.

This will be the biggest annual jump in Transport for London fares in a decade and consequently will see passengers paying roughly £151million more to travel this year.

Most single tube fares using Oyster or Contactless will increase by 10p in zone one and between 10p and 30p across the remaining Underground networks.

Some bus fares, however, are set to rise by 6.5%, rising by 10p to £1.65.

Sadiq Khan said: “Since TfL’s finances were decimated by the pandemic, the government has set strict conditions as part of the emergency funding deals to keep essential transport services running in London.

“We have been forced into this position by the government and the way it continues to refuse to properly fund TfL,” he added.

The chief executive of the passenger watchdog London TravelWatch, Emma Gibson, said: “Many key workers and those on low incomes rely solely on the bus, as they can’t afford the tube or train, and they will be hit hardest by this rise.”

The last time fares rose by this scale was in 2012, when Boris Johnson rose them by almost six per cent.

