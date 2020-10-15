London Set To Move To Tier 2 With No Household Mixing 'From Friday'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says London moving to Tier 2 lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/ LBC News

London is said to be moving to tier 2 of the lockdown system as COVID-19 'spreads in every corner of the city' which means no mixing between households indoors.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has announced: "COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in every corner of our city."

"We'll soon reach an average of 100 cases per 100,000 people with a significant number of boroughs already over that threshold."

"Hospital numbers are up and more patients are going into intensive care units and sadly more Londoners are dying."

"London will shortly be moving into Tier 2 or the 'High Alert' level of restrictions."

"Nobody wants to see more restrictions, but this is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners by myself, London council leaders and ministers."

Ministers are set to announce the move later today, with other parts of the UK including Essex and Greater Manchester also moving to the high-alert level.

Sadiq Khan has warned Londoners of a 'bleak' winter ahead as he continues to call for a 'circuit breaker' lockdown this October half term.

He said: "That's why I'll continue to call for a short, national circuit breaker."

"This could save thousands of lives, drive the virus down to manageable levels and give the Government more time to finally get a grip on its failing track and trace system."

