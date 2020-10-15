London Set To Move To Tier 2 With No Household Mixing 'From Friday'

15 October 2020, 11:36 | Updated: 15 October 2020, 11:43

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says London moving to Tier 2 lockdown
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says London moving to Tier 2 lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/ LBC News

London is said to be moving to tier 2 of the lockdown system as COVID-19 'spreads in every corner of the city' which means no mixing between households indoors.

London is reportedly set to move to Tier 2 of the lockdown system as Coronavirus continues to spread in the Capital which means households will not be permitted to mix indoors, be it in the home, pub, or otherwise.

What Tier Is My Area In? Coronavirus Postcode Checker Will Show Your Local Lockdown Level

London mayor Sadiq Khan has announced: "COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in every corner of our city."

"We'll soon reach an average of 100 cases per 100,000 people with a significant number of boroughs already over that threshold."

"Hospital numbers are up and more patients are going into intensive care units and sadly more Londoners are dying."

"London will shortly be moving into Tier 2 or the 'High Alert' level of restrictions."

"Nobody wants to see more restrictions, but this is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners by myself, London council leaders and ministers."

Ministers are set to announce the move later today, with other parts of the UK including Essex and Greater Manchester also moving to the high-alert level.

Sadiq Khan has warned Londoners of a 'bleak' winter ahead as he continues to call for a 'circuit breaker' lockdown this October half term.

He said: "That's why I'll continue to call for a short, national circuit breaker."

"This could save thousands of lives, drive the virus down to manageable levels and give the Government more time to finally get a grip on its failing track and trace system."

> Download Our App For All The Latest COVID-19 News

More News

See more More News

Blackpink are in their early 20s

How Old Are The Blackpink Members? Ages And Birthdays Revealed

Maisie Smith boyfriend details revealed.

Who Is Maisie Smith’s Boyfriend?

The Wanted fans are trying to get their debut single 'All Time Low' to the top of the charts.

The Wanted’s Fans Are Trying To Get 'All Time Low' To Number One Following Tom Parker’s Brain Tumour Diagnosis
Harry Styles is celebrating one year of 'Fine Line'

How Harry Styles Is Marking ‘Fine Line’ One Year Anniversary

Ariana Grande's fans had the best response to her album announcement

Ariana Grande’s Album Announcement Has Fans Hailing October ‘The Best Month Of 2020’

John Legend dedicates powerful performance to wife Chrissy at BBMAs

WATCH: Tearful John Legend Dedicates First Performance To Chrissy Following Loss Of Baby Boy

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana