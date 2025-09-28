Lola Young confirms she's "doing OK" after collapsing on stage at festival

28 September 2025, 19:16

Lola Young confirms she's OK after collapsing on stage at festival
Lola Young confirms she's OK after collapsing on stage at festival. Picture: Getty

By Katie Smith

"Thank you [to] all those who and care. To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lola Young has confirmed that she’s “doing OK” after collapsing on stage during her set at New York’s All Things Go festival yesterday (Sept 27).

The ‘Messy’ singer was performing her song ‘Conceited’ when it appears as though she started feeling ill.

In footage posted on social media, Lola can be seen signalling to someone at the side of stage before stumbling back. She then drops her microphone and falls backwards as her band and crew members rush to help.

She was carried off stage by medical staff as crowds cheered her on in support, hoping that she was ok.

Lola Young has confirmed she&squot;s "doing ok" after fainting during her All Things Go set.
Lola Young has confirmed she's "doing ok" after fainting during her All Things Go set. Picture: Getty

After the scary moment, Lola posted on Instagram: “Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now. Thank you for all of your support, Lola.”

According to reports from festival goers, Lola had opened up about experiencing a "tricky couple of days" during her set. "Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here, and I wanted to be cool … and sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade," she said.

Shortly after Lola was taken ill, fellow festival performer Doechii shared a sweet message of support for the 'Dealer' star and led the crowd with a chant of "We love you, Lola!"

"She’s an incredibly talented artist, and she wasn’t feeling well tonight, and I’m so glad you guys were there to support her and hold her up. Let’s wish her the best, OK everybody?" Doechii said on stage.

Lola Young issues statement after fainting
Lola Young issues statement after fainting. Picture: @lolayounggg via Instagram

Lola has now taken a brief step back from performing, confirming that she will now no longer be taking to the stage at All Things Go festival in Washington DC today (Sept 28).

"I'm sorry to confirm that I won't be playing All Things Go in DC today," Lola wrote. "I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted so I'm sorry to those who will be disappointed by this. I hope you'll give me another chance in the future.

"Thank you [to] all those who and care. To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off."

Fans have flocked to Lola's comments to wish her a speedy recovery. "Take your time!! All we want is for you to be okay," one fan wrote. Another added: "We love you, you've been going at it hard! Relax!!!"

Get well soon, Lola!

