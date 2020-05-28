Boris Johnson Announces Up To Six People Can Meet Outside From Monday

Up to six people can now meet up in an outdoor space. Picture: Getty / PA

The government have outlined the next stages of lifting lockdown, permitting people to reunite with loved ones outside of their household as long as social distancing measures are adhered to.

Boris Johnson has confirmed people can now meet with their friends and family in groups of up to six.

The previous coronavirus lockdown-lifting measures permitted people to meet just one other person from another household in a public outdoor space, but the Prime Minister announced in Thursday’s daily briefing this now involves private gardens too.

Local Lockdowns Will Be Used To Tackle Spikes In Coronavirus Cases

From Monday, six people from different households will be permitted to meet-up, provided social distancing measures are adhered to.

Boris Johnson announced some new measures in lifting lockdown. Picture: Getty

He explained: “I know the toll lockdown has taken on family and friends. From Monday, six people can meet outside, provided those from different households observe the social distancing rule.

“We know there is no difference in the health risk (being outside), so we will now allow people to meet in gardens and other private outdoor spaces.

“These changes mean friends and family can start to meet their loved ones. Perhaps both parents and both grandparents at once.”

However, the Prime Minister did warn it remains vital people continue to socially distance in order to avoid potentially spreading the virus.

He added: “I must stress: to control the virus everyone needs to stay alert, act responsibly… stay two metres apart from those you don’t live with.

“Minimising contact with others is still the best way to avoid transmission.”

Boris Johnson also advised people will be allowed to walk through another person's home only if they're accessing the garden.

