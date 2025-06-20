Lizzo admits she tried Ozempic following weight loss transformation
20 June 2025, 15:24 | Updated: 20 June 2025, 15:54
"It's a drug to help somebody with something they're struggling with."
Listen to this article
Lizzo has opened up about her weight loss journey and said that she tried Ozempic before finding what works for her.
Throughout Lizzo's career, the star has been known for preaching body positivity. From her uplifting pop anthems like 'Good as Hell' and 'Juice' to her inclusive shapewear line Yitty, Lizzo continually celebrates all body types in her work.
In 2024, Lizzo sparked headlines after fans noticed that she'd lost weight. Now, she's spoken about how she lost the weight, why she decided to lose weight and whether or not she ever turned to any weight loss drugs in the process.
- Read me: Lizzo responds to sexual harassment and body-shaming allegations lawsuit
- Read me: Lizzo claps back at backlash to her Star Wars cameo in The Mandalorian
Lizzo opens up about her weight loss
Talking in a TikTok in 2023, Lizzo explained that she originally lost weight for her mental health. "I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don't look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body."
Appearing on the Just Trish podcast (Jun 19), Lizzo said that she tried everything, including Ozempic, to lose weight. She stated: "I tried everything. Ozempic works because you eat less food. So if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing."
Lizzo added: "So for me, when I started actually eating whole foods and eating like beef, and chicken and fish. I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting fake things in there that [weren't] actually filling me up."
Lizzo Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey & Mukbangs With Trisha | Just Trish Ep. 188
While she didn't stick to Ozempic, Lizzo said that she doesn't think that using weight loss drugs is "cheating". She explained: "It's not easy. It's a drug to help somebody with something they're struggling with."
Lizzo continued: "I think people...it's their way of being fatphobic when you're telling someone they're cheating."
Read more music news here:
- Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover
- Miley Cyrus was banned from singing Hannah Montana music after she left Disney
- Chappell Roan says it hurts that people "hate" her personality instead of her music
- Bad Bunny explains why he refuses to tour the US with Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour
- Taylor Swift explains why Reputation (Taylor's Version) will never be released
WATCH: JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career
JoJo Siwa Paints A Self-Portrait While Answering Questions About Her Career | Portrait Mode