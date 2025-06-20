Lizzo admits she tried Ozempic following weight loss transformation

Lizzo has opened up about her weight loss journey and said that she tried Ozempic before finding what works for her.

Throughout Lizzo's career, the star has been known for preaching body positivity. From her uplifting pop anthems like 'Good as Hell' and 'Juice' to her inclusive shapewear line Yitty, Lizzo continually celebrates all body types in her work.

In 2024, Lizzo sparked headlines after fans noticed that she'd lost weight. Now, she's spoken about how she lost the weight, why she decided to lose weight and whether or not she ever turned to any weight loss drugs in the process.

Lizzo opens up about her weight loss

Talking in a TikTok in 2023, Lizzo explained that she originally lost weight for her mental health. "I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don't look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body."

Appearing on the Just Trish podcast (Jun 19), Lizzo said that she tried everything, including Ozempic, to lose weight. She stated: "I tried everything. Ozempic works because you eat less food. So if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing."

Lizzo added: "So for me, when I started actually eating whole foods and eating like beef, and chicken and fish. I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting fake things in there that [weren't] actually filling me up."

Lizzo Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey & Mukbangs With Trisha | Just Trish Ep. 188

While she didn't stick to Ozempic, Lizzo said that she doesn't think that using weight loss drugs is "cheating". She explained: "It's not easy. It's a drug to help somebody with something they're struggling with."

Lizzo continued: "I think people...it's their way of being fatphobic when you're telling someone they're cheating."

