Lizzo Responds In The Most Lizzo Way To Wild Rumour She Killed Someone By Stage-Diving

Lizzo responded to wild rumours she killed a person by stage-diving. Picture: Getty / Lizzo/TikTok

Watching Lizzo shut down rumours about herself might be our new favourite pastime.

Lizzo has become a TikTok icon alongside being a global pop phenomenon, meaning she now has an even bigger platform to immediately shut down any wild reports she hears about herself.

So when she saw the insane internet story claiming she ‘killed somebody’ by ‘stage-diving at a concert’ she had to nip it in the bud.

She shared in a video: “I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumour that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody.

Lizzo said she's never even stage-dived. Picture: Getty

“It’s a lie, first of all. I’ve never stage dived in my life, and b***h… How? Like, killed somebody!?

“Y’all really going to put that on my motherf******g name? Like, I know I’m big, but b***h, I’m not that f*****g big.”

She rounded off her video by stage-diving onto her bed in the most anti-climatic, hilarious leap, announcing: “B***h!”

The clip has over eight million plays and two million likes, proving once again Lizzo is our TikTok queen.

She went viral on the app a few months ago for sharing her DMs with her crush Chris Evans, from Captain America.

Lizzo also uses the platform to share her candid mental health battles.

More recently she’s been sharing snippets from her studio sessions, telling fans she’s ’not making an album’ while showing Mark Ronson in the studio with her, as well as a soundboard and clips from behind the mic.

We’re ready when you are, Lizzo.

