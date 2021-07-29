Lizzo Responds In The Most Lizzo Way To Wild Rumour She Killed Someone By Stage-Diving

29 July 2021, 16:23

Lizzo responded to wild rumours she killed a person by stage-diving
Lizzo responded to wild rumours she killed a person by stage-diving. Picture: Getty / Lizzo/TikTok
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Watching Lizzo shut down rumours about herself might be our new favourite pastime.

Lizzo has become a TikTok icon alongside being a global pop phenomenon, meaning she now has an even bigger platform to immediately shut down any wild reports she hears about herself.

So when she saw the insane internet story claiming she ‘killed somebody’ by ‘stage-diving at a concert’ she had to nip it in the bud.

Let Lizzo Guide You To Being Your Happiest Self - From Body Positivity To Confidence Tips

She shared in a video: “I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumour that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody.

Lizzo said she's never even stage-dived
Lizzo said she's never even stage-dived. Picture: Getty

“It’s a lie, first of all. I’ve never stage dived in my life, and b***h… How? Like, killed somebody!?

“Y’all really going to put that on my motherf******g name? Like, I know I’m big, but b***h, I’m not that f*****g big.”

She rounded off her video by stage-diving onto her bed in the most anti-climatic, hilarious leap, announcing: “B***h!”

The clip has over eight million plays and two million likes, proving once again Lizzo is our TikTok queen.

She went viral on the app a few months ago for sharing her DMs with her crush Chris Evans, from Captain America.

Lizzo also uses the platform to share her candid mental health battles.

More recently she’s been sharing snippets from her studio sessions, telling fans she’s ’not making an album’ while showing Mark Ronson in the studio with her, as well as a soundboard and clips from behind the mic.

We’re ready when you are, Lizzo.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

When will Married At First Sight UK air?

When Is Married At First Sight UK Coming Back?

TV & Film

Love Is Blind's reunion episode was filmed during the pandemic

When Was Love Is Blind: After The Altar Filmed?

Lorde has fans reeling with her Harry Styles confession

Lorde’s Dream Collaboration Would Be With Harry Styles

Love Island's Liam hints he'll re-couple with Mille amid Casa Amor

Love Island’s Liam Reardon Hints He’ll Return To Millie Court As Re-Coupling Looms

Lucinda Strafford's Instagram comments have been filled with the same word

Lucinda Strafford’s Instagram Comments Have Been Flooded With The Same Word

Lucinda Strafford has responded to Aaron Connolly dating rumours

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford Addresses Rumours She’s Still Dating Footballer Ex

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2