Lizzo Channelled Her Inner Selena Gomez In Hilarious TikTok

Lizzo referenced this iconic Selena Gomez moment. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Lizzo couldn't resist channelling her inner Selena Gomez with a TikTok after switching up her hair with blue highlights.

Lizzo made her love for Selena Gomez known when she shared a hilarious video on TikTok mouthing along to an iconic old-school recording of the Disney star.

The 'About Damn Time' singer recorded herself on the platform after having undergone a hair transformation ahead of her of her latest concert, she's been busy on the road as she continued 'The Special Tour'.

Lizzo sported her typical raven locks but with added bright blue highlights, something Selena famously did during a Teen Vogue event back in 2007 – in recent years a video of the young star on the red carpet has gone viral.

"I've got some blue going on," Lizzo mouthed along to the throwback clip, "I don't know I like a little edge and a little pop in my hair."

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Lizzo gave us a throwback from Selena's 2007 Teen Vogue look. Picture: Alamy

Selena's adorable 15-year-old voice continued to play out in the video: "I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party!"

Lizzo channelled her inner 'Rare' songstress as she lip-synced to the viral clip, she captioned the post: "Milan y’all ready?"

Fans instantly leapt to the comment section to gush over the merging of their two favourite worlds, with one writing "iconic" and another posting "SO REAL".

But it wasn't just fans that loved the moment of appreciation from Lizzo to her fellow pop star, Selena herself caught wind of the video and even came out of her social media hiatus to acknowledge the TikTok.

The Only Murders in the Building actress gave an understated nod to Lizzo as she left a simple blue heart in the comments, and the 'Juice' singer quickly replied with a kiss face emoji.

Selena's reemergence on the app comes a week after she told fans that she was taking a break from posting, on a TikTok Live she said: "I'm going to be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this.

"But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything," she candidly told her followers.

