Lizzo Switches Up Her Hair Colour During Self Care Session & We Should All Take Note

Lizzo has dyed her hair. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

By Capital FM

Lizzo gave herself a bit of self love, switching up her hair colour and making herself laugh to boost her mood.

Lizzo is the queen of self love and that’s exactly why we should all take note of how she cheers herself up when she’s feeling low.

The ‘Juice’ hitmaker took to Instagram to get candid with her 10.3 million followers about how she was really feeling.

Lizzo Shares Chris Evans' Response To Her Drunk DM & Her Reaction Is Priceless

So she turned her attention on making herself feel better, putting on some makeup and re-styling her hair.

Lizzo got candid with fans on a down day. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

She wrote: “Hi. I felt helpless today. I changed my hair colour and did my makeup and made funny faces to make myself laugh. It’s the least I could do.

“If you haven’t done anything nice for yourself today this is your sign to find a light. Black girls, I love you. We deserve to be protected and loved.”

Lizzo shared the post with two stunning selfies, one of which showed her sipping on an iced coffee and another displaying her beautiful freckles.

Fans loved the honest-as-always post from their idol, with one person replying: “Your freckles are beautiful.”

“So gorgeous,” commented another.

“So right, thank you for this,” replied a third.

And right she is!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital