Lizzo And Aitch Are Becoming The Internet's New Favourite Duo

21 April 2022, 16:15 | Updated: 21 April 2022, 16:18

Lizzo and Aitch's blossoming friendship is everything
Lizzo and Aitch's blossoming friendship is everything. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram/Alamy
If you’re not as invested in Aitch and Lizzo as the rest of us, what are you doing?

Lizzo and Aitch are two of the biggest artists around right now with both of them consistently dropping bops after bops.

If you’re fans of both of the stars, you’ll know that a friendship has been on the horizon for the longest time after the Manchester-born rapper first shared his adoration for the ‘Juice’ songstress last year.

Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

And now, less than a year later, it seems their friendship has taken its first steps and is finally blossoming!

The ‘War’ hitmaker, who recently revealed that he and his heavily rumoured girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg are now just friends - stopped by Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in February to share a public date request to Lizzo.

Aitch has reached out to Lizzo to meet up in the US next month
Aitch has reached out to Lizzo to meet up in the US next month. Picture: Alamy

Aitch called the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer his ‘baby girl’ before saying on-air: “Lizzo, I love you and I really hope to meet you one day. Maybe we can go out, bowling maybe or something calm, a little activity or something.

“We can do whatever she wants, we’ll catch a vibe I think, she needs to meet me in person.”

Just a short few months later, Lizzo joined Capital Evenings with Jimmy Hill, where he asked the superstar about their potential budding friendship, explaining: “I need to draw your attention to another Brit who is absolutely obsessed with you, Lizzo, he’s a rapper called Aitch.”

Lizzo replied: “That’s awesome, so he’s a rapper,” before Jimmy explained that Aitch wants to ‘marry her’, to which she replied: “You can tell him that I am single, I’m available for marriage. I’d have to go on several dates first, there’d have to be an engagement involved and then we can talk about marriage.”

Lizzo responded to Aitch's date request
Lizzo responded to Aitch's date request. Picture: Alamy

Of course, it wasn’t long before Aitch saw the clip and responded via Twitter, saying: “Let’s set it up I’m in the US on tour next month, I’ve been on a date or two,” alongside side-eye emojis.

Aitch then went on to share his US tour dates and said he’ll ‘make time’ for her - how sweet!

Lizzo is yet to respond, but judging from fan replies, everyone appears to be incredibly invested in the pair and we can’t say we blame them!

