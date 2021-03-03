Little Mix Have Endured The 'Worst Times Of Their Lives' While In Band

Little Mix have helped each other through 'worst times of their life' while in band. Picture: Getty Images

Little Mix have endured the 'worst time of their lives' while a part of the band but have had each another to rely on and has only made them stronger.

Little Mix have opened up about enduring the worst experiences of their lives while in the band, but have supported each other through everything their first interview as a trio with Glamour.

Little Mix Discuss ‘New Dawn’ Of The Band And ‘Doing Their Own Thing’

The girls, who have continued on without their fourth member, Jesy Nelson, discussed the difficult time they have been through as well as their plans for the future of the band.

Perrie said: "One thing we've had to do in our careers, which is hard, is put on a brave face."

"We're all going through the worst situations of our lives."

"We just want to crawl in bed, put the duvet over our heads and just never come out."

"But you know you've got people depending on you, you've got three other girls that need you there, you've got fans all over the world; you don't want to get a bad reputation."

So even Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne are human beings and have days they'd rather not play to sold out arenas, which makes us feel a little bit better!

Elsewhere in the chat, the trio cast light on what the future of the band looks like, confirming they will stay together but explore projects and work as individuals too.

Jade said: "It’s beautiful that we’re still a group, but we want to help push each other to do our own thing, too. It’s like a new dawn of Little Mix."

"I’m not saying that we’re codependent, but we do heavily rely on each other, so it’s been healthy to take a step back and think, ‘What do I want?’".

Girls, whatever you have in store for us, we're buzzing to see/hear/watch whatever it may be!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital