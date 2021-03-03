Little Mix Have Endured The 'Worst Times Of Their Lives' While In Band

3 March 2021, 17:06

Little Mix have helped each other through 'worst times of their life' while in band
Little Mix have helped each other through 'worst times of their life' while in band. Picture: Getty Images

Little Mix have endured the 'worst time of their lives' while a part of the band but have had each another to rely on and has only made them stronger.

Little Mix have opened up about enduring the worst experiences of their lives while in the band, but have supported each other through everything their first interview as a trio with Glamour.

Little Mix Discuss ‘New Dawn’ Of The Band And ‘Doing Their Own Thing’

The girls, who have continued on without their fourth member, Jesy Nelson, discussed the difficult time they have been through as well as their plans for the future of the band.

Perrie said: "One thing we've had to do in our careers, which is hard, is put on a brave face."

"We're all going through the worst situations of our lives."

"We just want to crawl in bed, put the duvet over our heads and just never come out."

"But you know you've got people depending on you, you've got three other girls that need you there, you've got fans all over the world; you don't want to get a bad reputation."

So even Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne are human beings and have days they'd rather not play to sold out arenas, which makes us feel a little bit better!

Elsewhere in the chat, the trio cast light on what the future of the band looks like, confirming they will stay together but explore projects and work as individuals too.

Jade said: "It’s beautiful that we’re still a group, but we want to help push each other to do our own thing, too. It’s like a new dawn of Little Mix."

"I’m not saying that we’re codependent, but we do heavily rely on each other, so it’s been healthy to take a step back and think, ‘What do I want?’".

Girls, whatever you have in store for us, we're buzzing to see/hear/watch whatever it may be!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Moxie has an all-star cast.

Netflix’s Moxie Cast: From Josephine Langford & Hadley Robinson To Patrick Schwarzenegger

TV & Film

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents Maggie and Patrick

Who Are Billie Eilish’s Mum And Dad? Inside Her Bond With Her Parents

Molly-Mae Hague's Instagram giveaway took place in September last year.

Molly-Mae Hague Under Fire For Breaking Rules With 'Unfair' Instagram Giveaway

Taylor Swift's celebrity friends showed their support after she hit back at Ginny & Georgia's sexist joke about her love life

Taylor Swift Supported By Boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Todrick Hall And More After Ginny & Georgia's Sexist Joke About Her Love Life
Liam Payne addresses One Direction's lack of dancing ability

Liam Payne Addresses One Direction's Lack Of Dancing Ability

Kendall and Kylie go wild in drunk make-up tutorial video

Kendall & Kylie Film Go Wild Filming Drunk Make-Up Tutorial

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot