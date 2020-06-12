Little Mix Support Tour Crews Out Of Work By Adding Special Edition T-Shirts To Merchandise Range

12 June 2020, 12:36 | Updated: 12 June 2020, 12:38

Little Mix have launched some special edition tees
Little Mix have launched some special edition tees. Picture: PA

Little Mix are helping out backstage tour crews currently out of work due to the pandemic with a special line of t-shirts added to their merchandise.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Perrie Edwards, had a huge 2020 planned, with a summer tour across the UK and their new TV show The Search postponed after it was scheduled to start in April.

However, like everyone across the globe, the coronavirus pandemic has halted their plans so the girls are using the opportunity to support causes close to their hearts.

After their 2020 summer tour dates were cancelled, Jade, Jesy, Perrie, and Leigh-Anne have launched some special edition t-shirts to support the music production crews currently out of work due to the pandemic.

Crew Nation is supporting tour and crew staff whose work is on hold due to the pandemic
Crew Nation is supporting tour and crew staff whose work is on hold due to the pandemic. Picture: LittleMix.com

Sharing how important the behind-the-scenes production crew are, the girls tweeted: “Our tours would not be possible without our amazing crew, who work tirelessly behind the scenes to help set-up and run every single show we do.

"As live music is put on pause during Covid-19, we want to help support those who depend on shows to make a living…”

Two new tops costing £20 each are available on the girls’ merchandise website, one black and one white, and will be available from 26 June.

‘Little Mix’ is printed in a small font on the front, while Crew Nation’s heart logo is in the bottom left.

The back of the shirt reads ‘Crew’ in bold.

Little Mix have launched a black and a white version of the tee
Little Mix have launched a black and a white version of the tee. Picture: LittleMix.com
Backstage and production crew aren't able to work through the pandemic
Backstage and production crew aren't able to work through the pandemic. Picture: Getty

Profits on the tees sold go to Crew Nation, as the band explain on their website: “Live music inspires millions around the world, but the concerts we all enjoy wouldn’t be possible without the countless crew members working behind the scenes. As COVID-19 puts concerts on pause, we want to extend a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who depend on shows to make a living.

“Crew Nation was created to do just that.”

Crew Nation is the global relief fund for live music and tour crews; the backbone of live music industries.

Created by Music Forward Foundation, the charity helps the tour and venue crews who depend on live shows to make a living.

