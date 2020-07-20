Little Mix Reveal First Sneak Peek Of Talent Show The Search & Confirm TV Release Date

Little Mix confirmed the release date for their show The Search. Picture: PA

Little Mix has dropped a never-before-seen glimpse into their new show, The Search.

The ‘Break Up Song’ hitmakers took to Instagram to share the clip, with the caption: “That's right, you heard it here first…

"@littlemixthesearch will be all yours this autumn on BBC One @bbciplayer #LittleMixTheSearch."

Fans are buzzing for the new series to start, after Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards had to pause filming when lockdown began in March.

The Search will see the girls put together a number of girl groups, boy bands and mixed groups in a bid to find the UK’s next biggest group.

Filming of the audition process had already started earlier this year, with the initial viewing planned to have started in April.

It goes without saying fans were super happy with the girls’ announcement and they took to the comments to share their excitement.

One wrote: “FREAKING OUT.”

The Search will be coming to our screens this Autumn. Picture: BBC

"Being in the audience was one of the best days EVER can’t wait to see it,” penned another.

The winners of the show will be lucky enough to join the ‘Woman Like Me’ singers on their next tour!

We can’t wait to see what they have in store!

